Nurse earns more than R$1 million in the lottery on the day she retired

A nurse living in Floyd County, Kentucky (USA), had just retired after 36 years of work, the last few months being in the front-line combat against covid-19, when she won $200,000 in the lottery, around R$1.1 million in the conversion to the real.

“It was unbelievable. I had just retired that day. [realmente] to stop working,” she said, according to CNN.

She purchased a $10 ($54.55) prize-winning scratch ticket at an eastern Prestonsburg convenience store on November 4th. After scraping all the available areas, she found she had taken the ticket’s maximum prize.

According to CNN, the nurse asked not to be identified. She was the one who told officials that she had been fighting covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. “It’s been difficult,” he told them.

After her victory, the now retired nurse wasted no time driving the three-hour drive to her state lottery headquarters in the city of Louisville. Despite the nominally million-dollar prize, with the tax rebate, she received a check for US$142,000, approximately R$775,000.