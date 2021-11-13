OAS declares elections in Nicaragua without ‘democratic legitimacy’ – News

The Organization of American States (OAS) declared last Friday (12) that the elections in Nicaragua, in which the president Daniel Ortega was re-elected, were not fair and lack “democratic legitimacy”, which forces the entity to ask for an “immediate collective evaluation”.

The text was approved by 25 votes in favor among the 34 active members of the bloc. Seven countries abstained, including Mexico and Honduras. The delegation of Saint Kitts and Nevis was absent and Nicaragua voted against.

“The democratic institutions in Nicaragua have been seriously undermined by the Nicaraguan government”, says the text, insisting on “the release of all political candidates and prisoners”.

Therefore, it asks the Permanent Council, the executive body of the OAS, to carry out “an immediate collective assessment (…) to be completed by November 30 and to take appropriate action”.

The vote was by roll call at the request of Nicaragua, which rejected the resolution “in the most categorical way”.

“We are witnessing yet another attack on the free people of Nicaragua,” criticized Ortega government representative Michael Campbell, questioning the democratic institutions of Colombia, Brazil and the United States, countries that supported the text.

Ortega, who has been in power for 14 consecutive years, renewed his term after detaining or forcing into exile opponents with the possibility of defeating him at the polls.

Now, the Permanent Council must act quickly, because, according to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, there is no time to lose.

The members of the OAS have several instruments, such as diplomatic negotiations and the convening of an extraordinary General Assembly that can even suspend Nicaragua from the organization.

Argentina in favor

Among those who voted in favor of the resolution, Argentina stands out, which this year abstained from supporting two Permanent Council resolutions calling for free elections and the release of all imprisoned opponents.

“We are following the current draft resolution with the conviction, hope and political will to continue working in favor of dialogue,” said Argentine Vice-Chancellor Pablo Tettamanti, who rejected the imposition of “sanctions” or “blocks” as a resolution tool. of divergences.

The United States celebrated the approval of the resolution. “The Inter-American Democratic Charter obliges the hemisphere to defend the democratic rights of the Nicaraguan people and we must fulfill these obligations,” declared US Deputy Bradley Freden, comparing Ortega’s government with that of Anastasio Somoza, whom the former guerrilla fighter helped to overthrow in the 1979 Sandinista revolution.

In addition to Mexico and Honduras, Bolivia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Belize and Dominica abstained.

“Experience shows the ineffectiveness of isolation policies,” argued Mexican ambassador Luz Elena Baños.

Along the same lines, the ambassador of Bolivia, Héctor Arce, urged the OAS not to intervene in the countries’ internal affairs, recalling the “disastrous fact” of the organization’s participation in the 2019 Bolivian elections.

Criticism shower

The OAS’ positions on the region’s crises brought it much criticism during the General Assembly, which had Guatemala as its host country. Peru will host the next meeting, as decided at the end of the conclave.

The motto “For a Renewed America” ​​served as a pretext to ask for changes in the OAS. Bolivia suggested “rethinking the OAS”. Paraguay estimated that the organization “must seek new forms of communication” with its members because the pandemic and the digital revolution “changed the rules of the game”.

The Dominican Republic considered that the OAS plays a central role “in strengthening democracy” and “with its lights and shadows” it has been a “beacon” on multiple occasions. Along the same lines, Uruguay highlighted the organization’s role in “defending democracy and human rights.”

Other countries cited Venezuela in their speeches, calling for negotiations to resume with the opposition led by Juan Guaidó, recognized as interim president by more than 50 countries.

At the last plenary session, the Inter-American Corporate Charter for the Promotion of Development and a declaration on Haiti urged to support the authorities “in their efforts to restore security” and to help “prepare free, fair and transparent elections under international observation”.

The health crisis caused by Covid-19 is one of the most recurrent themes in the speeches, in a region with 32% of deaths, despite representing 8% of the world population.

Women’s empowerment, global warming, poverty and minorities were also mentioned.