Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor celebrates return to Star Wars in new teaser

Disney revealed during the Disney Day+ event this Friday (12) the new teaser of the series

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a production that will tell the story of the Jedi who trained Anakin (Darth Vader) and Luke Skywalker. As revealed yesterday, the video features actor Ewan McGregor and director Deborah Chow talking about returning to the Star Wars universe.

It is the first time in 15 years that the actor has returned to his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi. “It will be fun to fight using lightsabers once more,” he said. To check the video, you need to log in to streaming.

Numerous production concept arts were also revealed, including one showing an alleged fight against the villain Darth Vader. “We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without talking about Anakin or Vader,” said director Chow.

Promotion

One month of Disney streaming for less than 2 reais! Enjoy marathon movies and series from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. Offer valid until November 14th.

Remember that the streaming service is offering a promotion for new customers. Whoever subscribes to the platform will pay only R$1.90 monthly fee for one month and the offer is valid until the next Sunday, November 14th.

to accompany the my series to stay on top of all the Disney+ Day news!