officials denounce pressure to remove issues that bother Bolsonaro

Complaints were reported to deputies of the Parliamentary Education Front.

Employees of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) denounced that they would be suffering psychological pressure and surveillance in the formulation of the 2021 test of the National High School Exam – Enem.

The “instruction” was to avoid issues that would eventually annoy President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party). INEP president Danilo Dupas denies the accusations.

They did not detail which questions were excluded from this year’s assessment, claiming that all information about the Banco Nacional de Items (the collection from which the contents for Enem are taken) are confidential.

The complaints were reported to deputies of the Parliamentary Education Front, which must ask for a public hearing to detail the facts. One of the members, the Professor Israel Batista (PV-DF), filed a complaint against Dupas with the Public Ethics Commission of the Presidency of the Republic.

The document mentions what were reported by the autarchy’s employees: “ideological censorship in the Enem test items” and “serious signs of (…) political-ideological criteria, by prohibiting certain themes and agendas”.

Two of the 37 employees who asked for Inep’s resignation last week confirmed to the portal g1 that there was a climate of intimidation and fear in setting up the assessment. “Some topics were left out because they would displease the president – in a logic that we don’t know, in criteria that we don’t know. These criteria were never mentioned. It’s all veiled.”

Public servants also reported psychological harassment of federal deputy Felipe Rigoni (no party), from the Mixed Parliamentary Education Front. And the situation does not only occur in the formulation of questions. According to him, employees are on sick leave due to the incident.