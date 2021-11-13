Old integration: duo repeats “double” at Santos against Atlético-GO

Santos will have an old partnership in defense to face Atlético-GO this Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), at Estádio Antônio Accioly, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Coach Fábio Carille outlined the team in 3-5-2, with Danilo Boza as defender on the left and Moraes on the left wing. The other news was Marcos Guilherme as a replacement for Diego Tardelli (spared) in attack, with Madson back in the team.

Boza and Moraes stood out together in the Campeonato Paulista for Mirassol. And Boza was often the defender on the left, right next to Moraes on the wing.

The pair bet on this integration to do well in Goiânia and get closer to staying in Peixe. Both are on loan and have an uncertain future.

Danilo Boza is loaned by Mirassol until December and the fixed purchase price is R$ 2 million. Moraes, on the other hand, was loaned by Atlético-GO until June, with a combined price of R$ 6 million. Santos has not yet shown interest in the acquisition.

Ex law?

In addition to repeating the partnership with Boza, Moraes will face Atlético-GO, his former team. As Santos pays 100% of the salary, there is no impediment to face the club that holds its economic rights.

