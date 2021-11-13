Outside the country, Marcelo Falcão talks about house arrest request: ‘I’ll prove who’s wrong’ | Rio de Janeiro



Posted 13/11/2021 08:10 | Updated 11/13/2021 08:59

Rio – Singer Marcelo Falcão, former vocalist of the band O Rappa, spoke at the end of the night of this Friday (12), on the request for house arrest issued by the Court of Justice of Rio (TJRJ). The decision was allegedly motivated by the singer’s non-payment of child support for one of his daughters. In his stories on Instagram, the singer, who is outside Brazil, referred to the repercussions on the case of “little gossip” with his name.

“Hello, family! Marcelo Falcão, in the area to let you know the following: it’s full of gossip with my name, and I never failed to do anything before the court. I’ve always been a doer of everything, before the court. Now, find out with 20 years old, raised by someone else, with someone else’s name, I didn’t have the opportunity to be together and all. I’m a good guy. I’m an honest guy. Nobody will be able to do that,” shared the singer.

Also according to Falcão, his process runs in secret from the courts, so he wouldn’t talk about it any more on the social network. “All the love in the world to you fans, who have always believed and believe in me. I’m a justice compliant and I’m going to prove to you up front who’s wrong,” concluded the artist.

The artist responds to an investigation of paternity combined with food, which has been in progress since 2008. A DNA test was carried out in 2016 and the result was positive for the paternity of Ágatha Silveira. The court determined that Falcão’s arrest should be for 60 days and housed due to the covid-19 pandemic, with the use of an electronic ankle bracelet. Thus, the musician can only leave the house to go to the nearest health center or hospital. An arrest warrant has already been issued and forwarded to the Military Police.

According to TJRJ, the artist claimed financial insufficiency after Falcão’s career had “a decline on the world stage”, after the band O Rappa disbanded, which would have caused him to contract debts to leverage his solo career. Furthermore, due to the covid-19 pandemic, he would have gone “completely bankrupt” by not being able to play any more shows. In the process, Agatha’s defense declared that “the allegations of financial insufficiency” by Marcelo Falcão are not true and that he “has been using techniques to forge self-indebtedness in order not to pay his debts”. According to the TJRJ decision, the ex-Rappa deposited for his daughter the amount of pension he thought was necessary, for only three months. “The negligence of the debtor in relation to the fulfillment of his obligation to pay the full amount of alimony to his daughter, who is now older, is clearly demonstrated. Numerous opportunities were granted without the debtor voluntarily fulfilling his obligation (…) The debt reached the high level due to the constant default by the debtor in fulfilling his obligation, and payment is still possible. Furthermore, he did not even offer a proposal for installment payment of his debt, even avoiding paying the maturing pensions,” the decision states.

Falcão’s arrest warrant was released by columnist Fábia Oliveira from the portal Em Off, this Friday, and confirmed by THE DAY.