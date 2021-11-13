Owner of the Moon? Millionaire claims to own part of Earth’s natural satellite

As China and Russia prepare to build the first station on the Moon, British-American millionaire Richard Garriott said in a virtual conference of the international Explorers Club, of which he is president, that he owns a part of the Earth’s natural satellite . Garriott is the founder of Origin Systems, which developed the roleplaying games in the “Ultima” series, where he makes an appearance as the character “Lord British”.

The millionaire claims that deeds to part of the lunar territory were given to him when he acquired the Soviet Union’s Luna 21 lander and the Lunokhod 2 rover for $68.5 thousand in 1993 at a Sotheby’s space auction in Nova York. In addition to the ownership of the lander and the rover, Garriott claims to have received several documents in Russian and English, a document of transfer of ownership and a certificate of ownership of a small part of the Moon.

However, Garriott does not only claim the area mentioned in the certificate, but also the entire path taken by the rover, which can be seen in the image below and encompasses about 40 kilometers. Lunokhod 2 operated on the moon until May 9, 1973, when it had its solar panel and radiator covered in dust, hit a crater wall and was hit by regolith and gravel. Despite the malfunctions, the millionaire says the rover is still in use, as its reflective mirrors are still used by telescopes around the world to determine the distance between the Moon and Earth.