Owner of the Moon? Millionaire claims to own part of Earth’s natural satellite

As China and Russia prepare to build the first station on the Moon, British-American millionaire Richard Garriott said in a virtual conference of the international Explorers Club, of which he is president, that he owns a part of the Earth’s natural satellite .
Garriott is the founder of Origin Systems, which developed the roleplaying games in the “Ultima” series, where he makes an appearance as the character “Lord British”.
The millionaire claims that deeds to part of the lunar territory were given to him when he acquired the Soviet Union’s Luna 21 lander and the Lunokhod 2 rover for $68.5 thousand in 1993 at a Sotheby’s space auction in Nova York.
In addition to the ownership of the lander and the rover, Garriott claims to have received several documents in Russian and English, a document of transfer of ownership and a certificate of ownership of a small part of the Moon.
However, Garriott does not only claim the area mentioned in the certificate, but also the entire path taken by the rover, which can be seen in the image below and encompasses about 40 kilometers. Lunokhod 2 operated on the moon until May 9, 1973, when it had its solar panel and radiator covered in dust, hit a crater wall and was hit by regolith and gravel.
Despite the malfunctions, the millionaire says the rover is still in use, as its reflective mirrors are still used by telescopes around the world to determine the distance between the Moon and Earth.
Therefore, Garriott says that he owns what is mentioned in the deed, the entire area the rover passed through, the regolith where it is located and rights to the exploration of the entire area.
It might be reasonable for me to claim not just the 25 miles of the journey, but everything that this vehicle examined.
It’s still interesting to say that the US and Russia have agreements for landing sites for their Moon missions, so they’re off limits for visits. So Garriott claims that his property could be used as a reception area.
If one of these private rovers made it to the moon, landing close to our location, then we would have an economical exchange. I would say ‘I will pay handsomely for any data or photographs you take of any of my domains: my rover, my lander, my trail, my property. But, I also expect you to pay me access rights for being on my property.’ Therefore, we will have exchanged economic interests.
It is worth mentioning that the possibility of selling parts of the moon, as it already occurs in land on our planet, is already being discussed, as the Brazilian Space Agency itself states that it is “necessary to provide guarantees for investors to guarantee their return and, simultaneously, a balance of power among stakeholders” for exploration of the natural satellite.
However, the Moon Agreement and the Outer Space Treaty regard the Moon as a “heritage for humanity”, and as such everyone must be responsible for ensuring partnerships and cooperation to encourage the exploration of the Moon.