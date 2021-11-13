Palmeiras repeats run of the first round and could equal his biggest winning streak on Sunday | palm trees

With six consecutive victories in Brasileirão, Palmeiras visit Fluminense this Sunday, at 18:15 (GMT), at Maracanã, and can equal their best streak in the national championship.

In the first round, Verdão won seven consecutive matches, against practically the same opponents of the current series: Bahia (3 to 2), Inter (2 to 1), Sport (1 to 0), Grêmio (2 to 0), Santos ( 3 to 2), Atlético-GO (3 to 0) and Fluminense (1 to 0). At that time, the series reached nine victories, as it featured duels with Universidad Católica, from Chile, for Libertadores.

Now, the team comes from six straight triumphs, but counting the confrontation with Ceará, late in the 19th round (2-1), as well as Inter (1-0), Sport (2-1), Grêmio (3-1) , Santos (2 to 0) and Atlético-GO (4 to 0).

If they win Fluminense at Maracanã, Verdão will equal the biggest winning streak with Abel at the Brazilian Nationals and the mark obtained in 2019, when Luiz Felipe Scolari was the coach.

– It is to continue winning, that this crowns our work, our environment. The victories are always good, it is to continue in this way to become more and more confident, to grow in the championship, individually. We have many things to achieve this year – said Raphael Veiga.

With 58 points, Verdão is the second place in the Brazilian Championship, ten behind Atlético-MG, in first place. According to mathematician Tristão Garcia, Palmeiras has only 2% to win the championship – Flamengo another 2%, and Galo, 96%.

Faced with the remote possibility of finishing with the title, Abel Ferreira defined as his goal the guarantee of a place in the G-4. In addition, the winning streak helps build confidence and prepare for the Libertadores final, on the 27th, against Flamengo, in Montevideo.

See Verdão’s current winning streak:

– Palm Trees 1 x 0 International – 10/17/2021

– Ceará 1 x 2 Palmeiras – 10/20/2021

– Palm trees 2 x 1 Sport – 10/25/2021

– 1 x 3 Palm Trees Guild – 10/31/2021

– Santos 0 x 2 Palmeiras – 11/07/2021

– Palm Trees 4 x 0 Atlético-GO – 11/10/2021

