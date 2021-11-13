Palmeiras tries to confirm favoritism to keep the dispute for Brasileirão alive | hunch center

Fluminense and palm trees face off at different times for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. Libertadores finalist, Abel Ferreira’s team has not lost for seven games and won their last six, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three.

Flu is trying to recover in the fight for the G-5, and in the last seven games they won three and lost four, scoring five goals and suffering six.

Fluminense is the sixth client of Brasileirão (7 W, 5 L, 3 D, 58%), with the 12th attack (16 goals, average 1.08) and the eighth home defense (13 goals conceded, 0.87).

Palmeiras is the best visitor (8 W, 2 L, 5 D, 58%), with the third best visiting attack (21 goals, average 1.40) and the second best defense (13 goals conceded, average 0.87).

Marcão, Fluminense coach, has a long way to go to qualify directly for Libertadores

Rio de Janeiro and Palmeiras are among the five teams least punished with yellow cards (Fluminense is third with 61 – average 1.97 – and Palmeiras, fifth, with 62 yellow cards for players (not counting technical commissions) – average 2.00). The biggest difference is that Fluminense had 2 expelled (0.06 is the second lowest mark), and Palmeiras received seven reds (and the average 0.23 is the fourth worst).

There are two teams that had many penalties scored against your defenses: there were seven against Fluminense (0.226 – second worst average) and six against Palmeiras (0.194 – fourth worst mark). Three penalties were scored in favor of Fluminense (0.097 – sixth lowest mark) and four in favor of Palmeiras (0.129 – ninth mark).

Secret in the counterattack?

Palmeiras is the sixth team that has suffered the most submissions in counterattacks (51) but has already conceded six goals like this (14th mark). The team from São Paulo is the fourth that least received cards for killing counterattacks.

At the same time, Palmeiras is the second team with the most submissions on the counterattack (57) and the second with the most goals scored like that (eight).

Fluminense is the team that least took cards for killing counterattacks (15) and even so, it is the seventh that has suffered less submissions in counterattacks and the second that has suffered less goals like that (2).

Abel Ferreira wants to follow the leader Atlético-MG's tail before the Libertadores final

This characteristic of Fluminense is linked to the fact that the team attacks relatively little. It’s the third client who least completes (11.5) and eighth in precision, with one goal every 10.8 attempts.

Palmeiras is the seventh visitor in submissions (11.4) and has the third highest efficiency, a goal scored every 9.0 attempts.

Fluminense is the ninth principal in suffered submissions (10.5) and the sixth most resistant to them, with a goal conceded for every 13.2 against submissions.

Palmeiras is the 12th in submissions (13.6), and the second most resistant to them, with a goal conceded for every 15.7 against submissions.

Without counting penalties and direct fouls, Palmeiras scored and conceded seven of the last ten goals from low passes.

At Fluminense, the air balls dominate emotions: the Fluminense scored six and conceded seven of the last ten goals from aerial play.

Probability of each result

Fluminense – 31.5%

tie – 32.6%

Palm trees – 35.9%