Pandemic is out of control in Germany; understand what happened

The covid-19 situation is not easy in Germany. While the numbers point to an optimistic trend, the country reached its own record for new covid-19 cases, surpassing the 50,000 mark last Wednesday (10). With almost 250 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, Germany is currently experiencing a much worse scenario than France (94) or Italy (73), for example.

fourth wave

This Friday (12), the German Health Minister, Jens Spahn, announced that the country must do “everything necessary” to contain the fourth wave of covid-19. “The situation is serious and I recommend that everyone consider it that way,” he announced. He and the head of the Robert Koch Health Surveillance Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, warned that ICU beds are already overcrowded. The states of Saxony, Thuringia and Bavaria are currently the most affected by the fourth wave of infections.

Christian Drosten, one of Germany’s most renowned virologists, has even estimated that around 100,000 people could die in the country if measures are not taken to stop the fourth wave. He described the situation as a real emergency.

(Image: fernando zhiminaicela/Pixabay)

little vaccination

Olaf Scholz, current vice chancellor, said on Thursday (11) that the country needs to apply greater restrictions to contain the increase in cases. “Even if the situation is different from last winter, because many people were vaccinated, it is still not good, especially because so far a lot of people have chosen not to be vaccinated,” he pointed out.

According to Oxford University’s Our World in Data, the vaccination rate in Germany is relatively low: only 67% of the population took both doses. It is little, compared to other European countries, such as Portugal (88%), Spain (80%), Ireland (75%), Belgium (74%) and Italy (72%). And the big issue is that the lack of vaccinations is due to rejection by the public, and not due to lack of doses. Nearly 18 million Germans aged 12 and over have yet to be fully vaccinated, according to the local health ministry.

