Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira promise surprise and fans speculate: “Pregnant?”

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira appear in love in photos from the exclusive interview; see what fans are thinking

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira are letting fans dream. The couple of the moment will be at Fantástico next Sunday (14) and revealed that surprises are coming.

In an interview, the lovebirds will tell details about the beginning of their relationship and how the song composition work was ‘Flor da Caña’, what Diogo made for the beloved. They even promised a “surprise” for fans during the show.

Excited, fans were soon placing their bets, but the standouts are that they can announce that they got married or a baby is coming around.

“She is pregnant”, said a fan of the couple on social media. Another added: “Either they got married or they are expecting a child.”

Without much speculation, some just jumped on the bandwagon and already imagined what a couple’s child would be like: “Imagine their son, he’ll be as handsome as an angel.”

Recently, the actress Paolla Oliveira came dancing coladinha with Diogo Nogueira in a very bold video posted on social media.

The recording is behind the scenes recordings of the video for caña flower, song that the samba composer composed in honor of the global. The clip will be released soon.

Below, check out some comments from fans of Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira:

she is pregnant — Buloso (@Raphabuloso) November 12, 2021

Either they got married or they are expecting a child — Alice Trinity 🦋 (@tclices) November 12, 2021

😍 Either they got married, or they’re going to have a child. Or both. Beautiful!!! Felicidaaaaadeeesssssss! 🌟💝🌻 — 🌻Maximum Deb🌻 . . . . . . . .💕 Jon🐱☭’s mother🐱☭ (@debora_maximo) November 12, 2021

Oh, you are pregnant — JujuOnTheBeat (@Juliana161806) November 12, 2021

Imagine the child of these two, it will be so beautiful when an angel — Didico (@renanmoraes87) November 12, 2021

Is she pregnant? What a beautiful couple! — Léa Botafoguense (@Branca112) November 12, 2021