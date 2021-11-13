Payment of the 13th should circulate R$ 2.62 billion in the RN’s economy, by the end of December – 11/11/2021 – News

Until December 20 of this year, the payment of the thirteenth salary has the potential to circulate around R$ 2.62 billion in the Potiguar economy, approximately 1.18% of the total to be paid in Brazil (R$ 232.6 billion) and 7.29% of the value of the Northeast region. This amount represents around 3.1% of the state’s GDP. The estimates are from the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese). According to the calculations, the average value per person is estimated at R$1,962.

junior saints/tn file The most significant portion, R$ 1.68 billion (64.2%), will be paid to formalized employees, says Dieese

In the state, 1.15 million people should receive the 13th, this year, a number that is equivalent to 1.39% of the total who will have access to the benefit in Brazil, and to 6.66% of the number of beneficiaries in the Northeast. Employees in the formal market, CLT or statutory, represent 55%, while INSS pensioners and retirees are equivalent to 43.5%. Domestic employment with a formal contract accounts for 1.5%.

Regarding the amounts that each segment will receive, Dieese points out that the most significant portion, 64.2% (R$ 1.68 billion) will be paid to formalized employees; 21.9% (R$573.89 million) to INSS beneficiaries, 12.4% (R$323.55 million) to state-owned retirees and pensioners, and 1.5% to municipalities’ Special Regime.

In Brazil, around 83 million workers will benefit from additional income, on average, of R$ 2,539. Until December 20, 2021, the payment of the 13th salary has the potential to inject around R$ 232.6 billion into the Brazilian economy, which represents approximately 2.7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Of the approximately 83 million Brazilians who should benefit from the payment of the 13th salary, 51 million, or 61% of the total, are workers in the formal market, among them, domestic workers with a formal contract, who add up to 1.3 million, equivalent to 1.6% of the group of beneficiaries, and should receive approximately R$ 155.6 billion. Another 33.1% of the BRL 233 billion, that is, around BRL 77 billion, will be paid to retirees and pensioners

Social Security (INSS) retirees or pensioners account for 31.3 million, or 38.7% of the total, and will receive R$ 45.4 billion. In addition to these, approximately 1 million people (or 1.3% of the total) are retired and beneficiaries of pension from the Union (Own Regime). R$ 11 billion (4.7%) will be allocated to this portion. There is also a group made up of state retirees and pensioners, who will receive R$ 15.8 billion (6.8%); and retirees and pensioners from the municipalities’ own schemes, who will receive R$4.7 billion.

Distribution by region

The most significant portion of the 13th salary (49.3%) must be paid in the Southeastern states, a region with the greatest economic capacity in the country and which concentrates most formal jobs and retirees and pensioners. In the South, 17.2% of the amount must be paid and in the Northeast, 15.4%. The Midwest and North regions account for, respectively, 8.5% and 4.8%. It is important to note that beneficiaries of the Union’s Own Regime will receive 4.7% of the amount and may be in any region of the country.

The highest average amount for the 13th must be paid in the Federal District (R$4,541) and the lowest in Maranhão and Piauí (R$1,691 and R$1,729, respectively). These averages, however, do not include personnel retired under the Special Regime of the states and municipalities, as it was not possible to obtain these data.

For formal salaried workers in the public and private sectors, which correspond to 49.8 million workers, excluding domestic workers, it is estimated that R$ 154 billion will be paid as the 13th salary by the end of the year.

The largest portion of the amount to be distributed will fall to those employed in the service sector (including public administration), who will keep 63.1% of the total destined for the formal market; industry employees will receive 17.3%; commerce workers will have 13.4%; those working in civil construction will be paid the corresponding 3.1%, the same percentage to be received by agricultural workers.

Nationally, on average, the value of the 13th salary in the formal sector corresponds to R$ 3,087. The highest average must be paid to workers in the service sector and is equivalent to R$3,607; the industry appears with the second value, equivalent to R$ 3,147; and the smallest will be with workers in the primary sector of the economy, R$1,922.