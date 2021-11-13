Payroll-deductible credit has 2nd highest number of punishments to institutions – News

Self-Regulation for Payroll, a tool in the banking sector to monitor and punish irregularities on payroll loans, applied 58 sanctions to banking correspondents in September. The month is the second highest in terms of punishments, behind only August and July, both with 66, when it reached the highest level since the beginning of self-regulation, in January 2020. In September there were 37 temporary suspensions, 18 warnings and three suspensions definitive.

Adopted by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and ABBC (Brazilian Association of Banks), the Self-Regulation of Payroll Loans demonstrates the banking sector’s commitment to consumer transparency and the improvement of the product’s offer.

32 financial institutions participate in the Self-Regulation, representing around 99% of the total volume of the payroll-deductible loan portfolio in the country.

From January 2020 to September 2021, 729 sanctions were applied, 339 banking correspondents were warned and 158 had their activities temporarily suspended. In cases where there was a recurrence, the agents had their activities suspended for periods ranging between five and 30 days. Thirty were permanently suspended and are unable to provide services to banks.

Under self-regulation, any form of inadequate or illicit capture or treatment of personal data of consumers without their authorization is considered a serious misconduct, and all banks that participate in self-regulation undertake to adopt the best practices related to the protection and processing of personal data of customers.

Banks that do not apply sanctions can be fined by the Self-Regulation System for omissive conduct, and the fine varies from R$45 thousand to R$1 million. The proceeds will be destined to financial education projects.

“The banking sector has intensified inspections regarding the payroll-deductible offer and the result is the growing number of punishments for correspondents who disrespect the principles of good faith and transparency. The consumer cannot be allowed to be harmed or the product to be frowned upon, when in fact it is an important credit modality due to its flexible conditions and attractive interest rates. We will follow strict punishment and suspensions”, says Isaac Sidney, president of Febraban.

“We will continue with the due rigor in inspection, so that the consumer can safely enjoy this very attractive product”, says Sílvia Scorsato, president of ABBC.

do not disturb me

Another measure that integrates the Payroll Payroll Self-Regulation System is the Do Not Perturbe platform, through which consumers can prohibit financial institutions and banking correspondents from making contact to offer payroll-deductible loans.

Between January 2, 2020 and October 26, 2021, 2,232,688 requests to block phone calls from unwanted payroll loan offers were registered. Orders made directly to financial institutions totaled 1,724,250.

The majority of phone blocking requests came from consumers in cities in the Southeast region (54.2%). The South region accounts for 17.9% of total orders, followed by the Northeast (13.93%). Midwest and North account for 10.73% and 3.24% of orders, respectively.

The state of São Paulo, with 666,998 requests for blocking, leads the country’s complaints, followed by Minas Gerais (252,987) and Rio de Janeiro (247,262).