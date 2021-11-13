Paysandu confirms three more layoffs in the cast | Sport Para | Online Diary

Even classified for the semifinal stage of the Copa Verde, Paysandu’s board of directors continues to dismantle the squad that has been actively participating in the matches that have been played throughout the current season.

Defender Alisson is no longer a Paysandu athlete

On the afternoon of Friday (12), through a note released by the press office, it was confirmed that right-back Marcelo, defender Denilson and defensive midfielder Marino are no longer part of Papão da Curuzu’s squad. According to the note, the athletes’ contracts were terminated after agreement between the parties.

Three athletes are no longer part of the bicolor squad ➡️ https://t.co/yybKiAyDK8#PayxãodoSamhodaAmazônia pic.twitter.com/oPwGSCOwwV — Paysandu Sport Club (@Paysandu) November 12, 2021

CHECK THE NOTE

Paysandu Sport Club informs that, as of this Friday (12), athletes Denilson, Marcelo and Marino are no longer part of the bicolor professional soccer squad. The contracts of all of them were terminated by mutual agreement between the parties. The institution thanks players for their services.

Hired at the beginning of 2021, defender Denilson was the most active among the other players who were released today. The defender was on the field for 35 matches and scored four goals. Coming in the middle of the season, Marino and Marcelo hardly played for Papão. While the full-back played 15 games and scored only one goal (the only foul for the club), the defensive midfielder played 16 games and scored two goals.

With the releases, ten athletes have left the Curuzu stadium: forwards Rildo, Luan Santos, Rafael Grampola and Tcharlles, right flank Marcelo, left flank Alan Cardoso, defenders Alisson and Denilson, in addition to defensive midfielders Marino and Paulinho. Of the seven, only Paulinho has yet to have the club’s official announcement.

After the victory against Castanhal, in the match held last Wednesday (10), in which the bicolor team won 3-1, the Alviceleste board released all the players in the squad for a one-week period off, in order to rest the musculature to return in a very active way in the matches that will be played in the semifinal against Clube do Remo or Manaus.