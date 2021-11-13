PBH reduces application interval of the 3rd dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 – Gerais

The PBH will resume vaccinating people with the booster dose on Tuesday (11/16) (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) is going to reduce to five months the interval between the application of the second dose and the booster of the vaccine against COVID-19, as decided by the Bipartite Inter-Management Commission of the State of Minas Gerais. The announcement was made this Friday (12/11).

With this, the PBH will follow the same orientation as the Minas Gerais government. The Secretary of State for Health of Minas Gerais, Fbio Baccheretti, confirmed the reduction in the interval of application of the booster dose from six to five months. The advance of one month is subject to the availability of doses in the municipalities.

Next groups called for booster dose



According to the PBH, from the next week onwards, elderly people aged 85 to 82 years will receive the 3rd dose. Those who have received the second dose at least 5 months ago are eligible to be vaccinated.

Health workers aged 18 or over will also be called up again for the booster dose, since considering new professionals they may have been hired for the area and, in many cases, have not yet completed the minimum period between applications. For this audience, it is also necessary to have at least five months of the second dose.

There will also be recap actions for some publics vaccinated with Pfizer.

Check the calendar:



– Day 11/15, Monday: there will be no vaccination;

– Tuesday, 11/16: booster dose for health workers aged 18 and over, completed by November 30, whose second dose is 5 months old. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document, CPF and document that proves to be an active worker in health establishments in Belo Horizonte;

– Wednesday, 11/17: booster dose for people aged 85 and 84 years whose date of the second dose has completed 5 months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document, CPF and proof of residence in Belo Horizonte;

– Thursday, 11/18: booster dose for people aged 83 and 82 whose date of second dose has completed 5 months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document, CPF and proof of residence in Belo Horizonte;

– 11/19, Friday:

recap of booster dose for seniors whose second dose date has completed 5 months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document, CPF and proof of residence in Belo Horizonte;

recap an additional dose for people with a high degree of immunosuppression from 18 years of age, whose second dose was at least 28 days ago. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, the identity document, CPF, proof of residence in Belo Horizonte, in addition to a document that proves the health condition;

second dose recap for 29, 26, 25, 24, 22, 21 and 20 year olds vaccinated with Pfizer. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF.

– On 11/20, Saturday: there will be no vaccination.

opening hours



The opening hours of the vaccination sites are Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed and extra points, and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for drive-thru points. There are also three vaccination points with night hours, which are open from Monday to Friday.

Check the hours and addresses:



– UFMG Campus Sade (School of Nursing): Avenida Professor Alfredo Balena, 190 – Santa Efignia – Opening hours from 12:00 to 20:00;

– Faculdade Pitgoras: Rua dos Timbiras, 1.375 – Employees – Open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;

– UNA-BH: 1451 Aimors street – Lourdes – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;

Only the public called for the day in question can be vaccinated at night.

Seniors



For seniors to receive the booster dose, it is necessary to be a resident of Belo Horizonte, present proof of address, vaccination card, and also have received the second dose within 5 months. To date, elderly individuals aged 89 and over and those aged 88 to 64 have been invited to receive the booster dose.

The people called must be vaccinated in the places listed for each group and always check the addresses, available on the City Hall website, before going to the immunization points.

The Municipal Health Department advises the user to get vaccinated on the day of the call. If the person visits units at a later date, he is liable to face queues, as the recap points are distributed in one unit by region and by type of vaccine.

health workers



At the time of application of the booster dose in health workers, it is necessary to have received the second dose within five months.

In addition, I need to present the vaccination card, identity document, CPF and document that proves to be an active worker in healthcare establishments in Belo Horizonte, such as registration with the professional council (for healthcare professionals) and document that proves the active connection of the worker with a health service located in Belo Horizonte through the presentation of:

– Proof of payment (paycheck); or

– Work and Social Security Card (CTPS) with job specification; or

– Employment contract; or

– CNES report; or

– Income Tax Declaration; or

– Declaration of active employment as a health worker issued by the health service.

People with a high degree of immunosuppression



In order for people with a high degree of immunosuppression to receive the additional dose, it is necessary to have taken the second dose at least 28 days ago. Following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, users can be vaccinated under the conditions below:

– Severe primary immunodeficiency;

– Chemotherapy for cancer;

– Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants using immunosuppressive drugs;

– People living with HIV/AIDS;

– Use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days;

– Use of immune-response modifying drugs, such as Methotrexate, Leflunomide, Mycophenolate mofetil, Azatiprine, Cyclophosphamide, Cyclosporine, Tacrolimus, 6-mercaptopurine, Biologicals in general (infliximab, etanercept, humira, adalimumab, tocilizumab, golimumakinbeumabe, abatacept, Secukinumab, ustekinumab) JAK inhibitors (Tofacitinib, baracitinib and Upadacitinib).

– Auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases;

– Patients on hemodylysis;

– Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases.

At the time of vaccination, the public needs to follow the following guidelines:

– Present exams, prescriptions, medical report and/or medical prescription issued within 12 months before the date of the call for the additional dose, which must contain the registration number of the respective class council, in a legible form

– Present identification document with photo and CPF

– Present proof of residence in Belo Horizonte

– Not having had COVID-19 with onset of symptoms in the last 30 days

In addition to the above guidelines, it is necessary that the public covered must present proof, which may be used: reports, declarations, medical prescriptions or medical reports (issued up to 12 months before the date of vaccination), signed and stamped, in the original version.

second dose



So that users can take the second dose, it is necessary to take their vaccination card, identity document and CPF.

The people called must be vaccinated in the places listed for each group and always check the addresses, available on the City Hall website, before going to the immunization points.

The Municipal Health Department advises the user to get vaccinated on the day of the call. If the person visits units at a later date, he is liable to face queues, as the recap points are distributed in one unit by region and by type of vaccine. The Municipal Health Department advises the user to get vaccinated on the day of the call.

