People fall asleep in lines to try to secure registration for Auxílio Brasil

posted on 11/13/2021 06:00



Even at the beginning of the year, with the payment of emergency aid, many queues and agglomerations were registered throughout the country – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Bolsa Família ended earlier this month and beneficiaries now have more doubts than certainties about Auxílio Brasil, the federal government’s new program. The promise of a more robust program, with higher values ​​and a greater number of beneficiaries, has turned into a big nightmare for poor families who do not know if they will be able to take part in the program and are desperate for information.

Across the country, reports of queues in front of the Reference and Social Assistance Centers (CRAS) accumulate. In Rio de Janeiro, low-income families have gathered in queues that start at dawn in search of information about Auxílio Brasil. There are people who spend the night on the sidewalks in front of the Centers to guarantee care in the morning. The situation has been the same in other capitals of the country, such as Recife, Porto Alegre, Manaus and cities in the interior of São Paulo.

The fear of being left without financial assistance from the government has caused anguish in many families. This is the case of 28-year-old Thaiz Barbosa. She is a hairdresser and manicurist and received Emergency Assistance in 2020 and 2021. The young woman says that, during the pandemic, she faced financial difficulties, as she had to take time off work because she has kidney problems and asthma – a disease that also affects her two children, boys aged 6 and 11 years.

She reveals that she was worried about the end of Emergency Relief. “My income will decrease and my salary cannot cover all my expenses,” stated Thaiz. The hairdresser, who is divorced and supports her house, is trying to get into the Cadastro Único to be entitled to Brazil Aid, but says that information about the new program is insufficient.

ECONOMY

(photo: PACIFIC)



Ivanilde Pereira dos Santos, 50, is a day laborer and lives in Recanto das Emas, on the outskirts of Brasília. She has received Emergency Relief since the beginning of the pandemic, which she says was essential, as she was out of work because of covid-19. “My employers let me go precisely because of covid-19. So I spent a lot of time at home, without working. The allowance helped me a lot. I received it until October 5th and I intend to receive the Brazilian allowance. I don’t know if I’ll make it, but I hope so,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, payments for Brazil Aid will start on the 17th. In this first stage, only Bolsa Família beneficiaries will be able to receive the amounts, which will increase from the current R$190 to R$271.18. About 14.6 million families will benefit. The government hopes to increase this number to 17 million (an addition of 2.5 million families who were on the waiting list) in December and start paying the ticket at the minimum amount of R$400, but it still has no guarantee of resources for play the promise.

Data

For those families that are already in the Cadastro Único and do not receive the Bolsa Família, the government will also disclose the procedures for inclusion in the program. But you need to check that the data is correct and up-to-date — which can be done through the My Cadúnico app, available for Android and iOS (Apple) smartphones.

The payment schedule will follow the same pattern as Bolsa Família: they will be made in the last ten days of the month according to the last number of the Social Registration Number (NIS). Families in extreme poverty with a monthly income of up to R$ 100 per person and those with an income between R$ 100.01 and R$ 200 per person who have pregnant women or children under 21 years of age are eligible to receive Brazil Aid . The government has not yet made it clear how long it will take for new entries in the CadÚnico to be included in the new program.