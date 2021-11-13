Pfizer files an application with Anvisa so that vaccine against Covid can be applied in children | Health

Pharmaceutical Pfizer entered this Friday (12) with the request for authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) so that the vaccine against Covid-19 can be applied to children aged between 5 and 11 years.

“According to Pfizer’s request, the dosage of the vaccine for the age group will be adjusted and lower than that used by people over 12 years old. Thus, the proposal is to have different bottles, with specific dosage for each group (major or minor 12 years old). According to the company, the bottles will be differentiated by color,” informed Anvisa in a note.

From now on, the Brazilian regulator will carry out a technical analysis on the matter and will have the 30-day period for order evaluation. The Pfizer vaccine has been registered in Brazil since February 23 this year for people over 16 years old and, for the age group from 12 to 15 years old, since June 11th.

“In the case of vaccines for children, some of the main points of attention at Anvisa refer to safety data and identified adverse events, vaccine dosage adjustments, specific factors of the organisms of children in the development phase, among others”, completed the note.

The pharmacist had already informed that it would apply for the application in children during November, but without informing a specific date. In addition, on Tuesday (2), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the application of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in the same age group .

“The CDC now expands the vaccination recommendation to about 28 million children in this age group in the United States and allows distributors to start vaccinating them as soon as possible,” said the document, posted on the health agency’s website.

The decision for the Americans came after authorization from the regulatory agency of the United States (FDA, acronym in English). Except for one abstention, experts voted unanimously, pointing out that the benefits of prevention against Covid-19 outweigh any risks associated with vaccination in this age group.