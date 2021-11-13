Piauí’s GDP declined by 0.6% compared to 2018 and ranks 21st in the country

Photo: Roberta Aline/ Cidade Verde

Piauí presented a Gross Domestic Product of R$ 52.78 billion in 2019. The value represents a retraction of 0.6%, compared to that observed in 2018. The information was released this Friday (12) by the Cepro Superintendence of State Secretariat for Planning and Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In comparison with the other states, Piauí occupied the 21st position in relation to the GDP value and maintained a 5% share in the Northeast Region Product and 0.7% in relation to Brazil.

According to the state secretary of Planning, Rejane Tavares, the GDP was affected by the performance of the agricultural sectors, which had a negative variation.

The manager recalled that this drop was due to the cultivation of soybeans, an important segment for the economy of Piauí, and that it was affected by factors such as weather conditions, input prices and the loss of Brazil’s share in the international market.

“It is a low index for the crisis we are experiencing in 2019, as we expected a greater drop due to all the inflation problems at the time, the political crisis and the crisis that Brazil had in the export relationship with China that interfered directly here in Piauí, because here we have soy as one of the great export products and that generates the growth of our GDP, in addition to the climate issue that frustrated the soy harvest”, he explained.

per capita GDP

The GDP per capita in the state reached the value of R$ 16,125.00. In 2018, this number was BRL 15,432.05, with, therefore, an expansion of BRL 692.95 and a nominal variation of 4.55%.

growth by areas

In the Services sector, the activities that showed the greatest share gain were those that already had an outstanding weight in the sector over the previous years of the series: Administration, Defense, Education and Public Health and Social Security, in addition to Commerce and Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles.

The activities had an increase of 0.9 percentage point in the gross added value of Piauí, however, they registered a decrease in volume.

The sector highlights the growth in volume of Arts, culture, sports and recreation and other service activities (30.96%), as well as Real estate activities (2.28%);

Industry, in turn, grew by 1.9%, mainly due to the performance of Electricity and gas, water, sewage, waste management and decontamination activities, which accounted for 3.6% of the state GDP and which presented a change in volume of 5.3% due to the increase in the generation and distribution of electric energy.

Second most important sector, in terms of composition of the state economy, Industry is also represented by Construction activities; Manufacturing and Extractive Industries, whose changes in volume were respectively -0.6%; 2.3% and 4.14%.

See the variation of the other areas that make up the state’s GDP:

economic development policy

Still in an interview with Cidadeverde.com, Rejane Tavares criticized the economic policy that has been adopted by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party). The manager cited Brazil’s GDP indices in the last decade, corresponding to PT administrations, and pointed out that the scenario reflects the type of development policy that the country has adopted.

“Over the last 10 years we have had a time when we have adopted policies to support economic development, support productive activities, social inclusion, which allowed class segments to enter this consumption dynamic, allowed the poor to access markets, and this allowed for growth in the markets and services sector. So, if we don’t have a policy that doesn’t go in that direction anymore, consequently, we have declines in these sectors”, he said.

Brazil and Northeast GDP

Brazil’s GDP was BRL 7.38 trillion in 2019, showing a nominal increase of 5.56% compared to 2018 (385 billion). In the Northeast, the nominal GDP grew in 2019, 4.3%, going from BRL 1.00 trillion in 2018 to BRL 1.04 trillion in 2019.

Paula Sampaio

