Pilates: discover the benefits of the practice for the body – Health

During the pandemic, stress and remote work – often with less ergonomics than in offices – contributed to more people feeling pain and discomfort in their bodies. Therefore, when seeking physical exercise, many end up deciding to pilates.

The method uses the body’s own weight to perform the movements, and is recommended by doctors mainly for those who suffer from back problems. But it is not restricted to just this group. O pilates it is based on six principles: concentration, centering, precision, breathing, control and fluidity. The exercises are performed so that the student can concentrate to control the rhythm, maintain balance and perform the movements in a correct and fluid way.

“The person comes in the first week and in the second you can see that their posture has improved. Positioning, strength”, explains Amanda Carvalho, 35, a physical educator and owner of a studio in the Avenida Paulista region, in São Paulo. For her, despite the different goals of the students, the main thing is to have a healthier body.

“With 10 sessions you will notice the difference. With 20, others will notice the difference, and with 30 sessions you will have a new body” is one of the phrases attributed to Joseph Pilates, “father” of the method. Pilates was created with 32 exercises performed on the floor. Later, Joseph devised the devices that are used in studios. According to Amanda, the solo classes are heavier than the equipment ones, but these can also have a greater difficulty.

She says that the greatest demand for the practice is from people who have spine or knee problems, and who have worsened during the pandemic. “Muscle shortening is a determining factor for those who have back pain. Anyone who spends a lot of time sitting has the entire posterior chain shortened, which creates imbalance and injury.”

“Those who underwent physiotherapy need to continue doing (muscle) strengthening, and pilates is excellent for this complement”, explains dr. Pedro Baches, orthopedist and sports doctor at the SO.U clinic in São Paulo. However, according to him, the method is a complete exercise even for those who do not have any injuries. “Pilate works really well with the muscles of the shoulder and pelvic girdle (core), as well as the muscles of the abdomen, back and hip.”

According to the doctor, however, there is a misconception that Pilates is a lighter exercise than weight training. Therefore, it is always important to respect the limits of the body. “Each one must practice at their level. As it is a heavy and tiring exercise, it is important to have adequate instruction and a progression of the load”, he says.

For all ages

“As long as I’m doing my regular exercise, my pains are manageable,” explains 36-year-old law graduate Deyse Carnelós. She was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a rheumatic disease that affects the muscles and causes pain. Her mother, now deceased, who also suffered from the same condition, was the one who recommended pilates. “My mother found the salvation of her life in Pilates, it helped a lot with the pain she felt.”

A Pilates student for seven years, Deyse ended up taking her husband, two children, father, sister and brother-in-law to the studio. Even during the pandemic, they took online classes and the benefits were maintained. “We had special affection from our instructors during the quarantine, and we had online classes so we wouldn’t miss a beat,” says 65-year-old Waldir, Deyse’s father. He says that, in addition to the physical benefits, he also felt an improvement in sleep quality and a reduction in stress. “I always try to outdo myself.”

Deyse also insisted that his children Gilberto and Olívia, aged 7 and 10, respectively, did Pilates from an early age. Olívia has been a pilates kids student at the physiotherapist Marcella Contursi’s studio for two years. The need arose when Gilberto, the youngest, was diagnosed with a hip rotation. “O pilates taught them to sit, to move. They like the teacher to play with them, the class is fun. And at the same time, she uses adult exercises.”

Online solution

With the closing of studios across the country, the practice was adapted to the virtual environment. Despite the distance, instructor Amanda ensures that the students continued to evolve. For those who still aren’t comfortable going back to the studios or gyms, she recommends keeping at least online. “Between you doing it online or standing still, it’s better to do it online. Instead of spending on medication, physiotherapy and massage therapy, you are investing in your health.”

Retired Maria Sandra Gajos, 70, also turned her living room into a pilates studio during the pandemic. “The advantage is that we use materials that we have at home, such as chairs, walls, weights, among others”, he explains.

According to her, after years of work and living a sedentary life, the body started to ask for changes. “I was still working when I started. I had a lot of pain in my lower back and my spine was always locked”, he says. With training, Sandra feels renewed.

“I recommend pilates to everyone. It is suitable for all ages, regardless of whether you are a high-level athlete or a sedentary person who wants to change his life”, he says. Among the benefits of the practice over the years, she highlights greater muscle strength, physical endurance and reduced friction in the joints. In addition, she emphasizes, it is important to have the support and monitoring of instructors.

TIPS FOR GETTING STARTED PRACTICE PILATES

Find a studio with professionals trained in Physical Education or Physiotherapy. Don’t be afraid to ask questions or take a trial class before enrolling: this is a way for you to understand the methodology and build confidence.

Medical exams or a physical evaluation so that the instructor can understand what type of exercise is most recommended is important, especially if you are experiencing pain.

Pilates is an exercise that requires a lot of mobility. So, it’s important to wear light clothing that fits your body.

Practice in the studios is done without shoes: to make it easier. Go barefoot or wear a non-skid sock.

Communication is essential: ask questions with the instructor and let them know if you experience any pain during the exercises.

Pilates taught technique to prisoners in World War I

The creator of the method is Joseph Pilates, a German born in 1883 in Monchengladbach. As a child, he suffered from asthma, rickets, bronchitis and rheumatic fever. Son of a gymnast and a naturopath, specialist in natural remedies, he delved into studies of anatomy, traditional Chinese medicine, weight training, yoga, gymnastics, circus, dance and other practices, until developing his own technique.

Detained in England during World War I, Joseph began teaching his exercises to other prisoners to keep them healthy. After the war, he returned to Germany and worked on the rehabilitation of injured dancers, as well as training police officers and members of the army.

In 1923, he moved to the United States. Along with his wife, he started teaching the general public, popularizing the practice. Pilates died in 1967, aged 83, and his teachings have taken over the world, including celebrities such as Madonna, Adele and Lady Gaga. In Brazil, Isis Valverde, Grazi Massafera, Giovanna Antonelli and Carolina Dieckman are among the supporters of the exercise he created.