Players report that rain makes GTA Trilogy nearly unplayable

GTA: The Trilogy was released last Thursday (11), but it’s not getting a very… warm reception from the fans.

After memes about the trilogy invade the internet, players are reporting that the rains are too heavy and dense, making the game virtually unplayable.

Some reports and examples show that rain causes a lot of visual pollution, making it difficult to see the scenarios, especially at night. Furthermore, the cutscenes are also with the same rain filters, resulting in scenes where it seems to rain even inside vehicles.

Check it out below:

“My eyes hurt”.

“This is the worst rain I’ve ever seen in a game.”

“Congratulations to Rockstar for making the worst rain effect I’ve ever seen.”

“I’m crying and everyone is applauding this looping rain filter in the GTA scenes.”

GTA: The Trilogy is now available. The trilogy costs R$300 on consoles and R$320 on PC.