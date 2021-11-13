PlayStation Studios works on over 25 games currently

In a message posted on the PlayStation Official Blog, Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, celebrated the one-year anniversary of the PlayStation 5’s launch and also provided details on the future of the product. According to the executive, the company’s studios are making more than 25 games for the console.

“This first year has been a busy one, and we’re just getting started with PlayStation 5. The game makers and publishing partners we’ve worked with have released more than 360 games on PlayStation 5. Additionally, we have over 25 titles in development for the platform at PlayStation Studios.

It is worth remembering that, in an interview given to the website Wired earlier this year, the executive himself had commented that nearly half of these projects were completely new. So, we can expect some announcements to be made in the coming months.

Most popular on PS5

Finally, Ryan revealed which were the ten most played games by the public over this first year of the console’s life (based on hours of gameplay). Check it out below:

Are you satisfied with the console in your first year of life? Leave your message in the space below for comments.