Portugal prohibits bosses from sending messages to employees outside working hours

BBC General

posted on 11/12/2021 23:38



Regulation in Portugal seeks to better balance the balance between personal and professional life –

The Portuguese government has banned bosses from sending text messages and emails to employees outside working hours, a measure that is part of a law dubbed the “right to rest”.

Companies with more than 10 employees that do not comply with this rule may be fined.

The ongoing changes, approved in parliament, aim to improve the work-life balance of workers, in response to the expansion of teleworking in the country.

Another measure will be allowing professionals with children to work remotely automatically, without needing prior approval from employers — until the child turns eight.

It is also expected that companies contribute financially with higher domestic bills, such as payment for electricity and internet, and that they organize regular face-to-face meetings, so that remote workers do not feel too isolated.

However, parts of the package were rejected by Portugal’s parliament, such as the “right to turn off” which would allow employees to turn off all their equipment used for work outside of work hours.

The country’s minister of Labour, Solidarity and Social Security, Ana Mendes Godinho, said at an event in Lisbon last week that “telework can change the game”, but that its growth has to be regulated.

She also said she hoped that improving labor protections would attract more foreigners to the country.

Getty Images Employees with children under 8 years of age may enter into a telecommuting regime without the need for authorization from the employer

“We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world for digital nomads and remote workers to choose to live, we want to attract them to Portugal,” said Godinho.

Portugal already has a temporary resident visa regime aimed at attracting entrepreneurs and freelancers. The Portuguese island of Madeira has a “digital nomadic village”, with free Wi-Fi and a structure to work.

Several other countries have already introduced so-called “digital nomadic visas”, which are different from standard tourism permits, such as Barbados and Croatia.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!