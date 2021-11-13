Portugal prohibits bosses from sending messages to employees outside working hours

by

Woman with dissatisfied face looking at cell phone.

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Regulation in Portugal seeks to better balance the balance between personal and professional life

The Portuguese government has banned bosses from sending text messages and emails to employees outside working hours, a measure that is part of a law dubbed the “right to rest”.

Companies with more than 10 employees that do not comply with this rule may be fined.

The ongoing changes, approved in parliament, aim to improve the work-life balance of workers, in response to the expansion of teleworking in the country.

Another measure will be allowing professionals with children to work remotely automatically, without needing prior approval from employers — until the child turns eight.