Post-Covid pole opens in Ribeirão Preto for SUS patients with coronavirus sequelae | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

Residents of Ribeirão Preto (SP) with sequelae because of Covid-19 are now receiving free treatments at a pole inaugurated this Wednesday (10). The service takes place in the building of the District Basic Health Unit (UBDS) in the Quintino Facci II neighborhood, which now receives these patients exclusively.

Physiotherapy, speech therapy, nursing, nutrition, psychology and occupational therapy services are only available to patients assisted by the Unified Health System (SUS).

Retired Hélio Lopes da Silva, 75 years old, had Covid and was left with sequelae after being discharged from the hospital. “The vision dropped a lot and I had a lot of physical and respiratory problems. There was no way for me to stand up”, says the elderly man.

Silva is one of the residents served at the post-Covid hub.

1 of 2 The Dr. Sérgio Arouca District Basic Health Unit (UBDS), located in Quintino II, becomes a treatment center for people with sequelae of Covid-19 in Ribeirão Preto, SP — Photo: Aurelio Sal/EPTV The Dr. Sérgio Arouca District Basic Health Unit (UBDS), located in Quintino II, becomes a treatment center for people with sequelae of Covid-19 in Ribeirão Preto, SP — Photo: Aurelio Sal/EPTV

The Ribeirão Preto Rehabilitation Service (Sererp) is supported by the Women of Brazil group, chaired by businesswoman Luiza Trajano, six public and private universities in Ribeirão Preto and the Municipal Health Department. Another 16 companies participate in the initiative, all of which they invested in the purchase of equipment for the unit.

The leader of the health committee of the Mulheres do Brasil group in Ribeirão Preto, Wilma Anselmo Lima, explains that the idea of ​​building a post-Covid hub belongs to professor and physician Benedito Lopes da Fonseca, from the University of São Paulo (USP). He was part of the team to fight the pandemic in the city.

“He arrived at a meeting where we were on the core committee of Grupo Mulheres Brasil and said he had a dream of building a center to treat people with sequelae of the disease. And then we said that this dream was ours too”, he recalls.

Those patients who had changes in the muscle and motor parts or who had complications that required surgery and are in pre- or post-operative period will also be treated.

The objective is to rehabilitate people with the help of a specialized team. At the head of the service are students from the project’s partner universities. Supervision is carried out by professors from each area.

How to get service

The logistics for the patient to get to Sererp is the referral after discharge from the public health system. The patient must have a medical certificate describing the problems resulting from Covid-19.

“They [pacientes] they have come through this regulation and people have improved week by week, managing to overcome the difficulties they had at the beginning”, says the secretary of the health committee Cintia Manso, from the Grupo Mulheres do Brasil nucleus.

Sererp is located at Rua Bruno Pelicani, 70. It is open from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm.