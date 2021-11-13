Post office is down: website and app are down this Friday (12)

Whoever needed to access the Correios website on the afternoon of this Friday (12) ended up getting frustrated: the company’s online page was inaccessible for hours. According to reports from users on social networks and on the platform DownDetector, the problems started at 1pm, but continued for more than three hours.

When trying to access the Correios website on the internet, users encounter a loading error. The problem occurs both in access via computer and mobile devices.

Source: DownDetector

Those who use the Post Office application were also unable to access the company’s services during the fall. When trying to open the app, the system displays an unavailability message on the cell phone.

Despite the fact that the fall has lasted for hours, the Post Office has not yet officially manifested itself on the problem. On the DownDetector website, which maps services that are offline on the internet, the spike in denunciations about the drop in the company’s services continues to grow. The last record of complaints occurred around 4:30 pm.

Meanwhile, users cannot use services such as online order tracking. However, some static pages are still accessible via the web, such as dimension guides for submissions.

Through Twitter, the Correios profile is asking users to send tracking codes via direct message on the social network. However, the service is also not returning through the platform. So far, there is no explanation for the drop in the company’s services.

The sudden drop of Correios takes place just two weeks before Black Friday, which moves e-commerce in Brazil. Although the main offers only arrive on the last Friday of the month, some promotions are already taking place and the drop could hinder the monitoring of purchases made by Internet users.