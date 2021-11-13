President of ANAF criticizes CBF and says that Gaciba created a crisis in arbitration – 12/11/2021

The president of ANAF (National Association of Football Referees), Salmo Valentim, criticized CBF and Leonardo Gaciba after the entity’s announcement about the dismissal of the former head of arbitration. In contact with the UOL Sport, the director evaluated the change as positive, but warned that it is not the only one that should be made in the commission.

“I see it as a very positive measure by the CBF. Bearing in mind that Leonardo Gaciba generated a crisis and lack of credibility in unnecessary arbitration. The truth is that there was a lack of coherence,” he said.

“In any company, when an employee makes a mistake, he needs to be called, corrected and given a new opportunity. Gaciba, in Brasileirão, which is already going to the 32nd, used only 39 referees when the team has more than 600, there was no management insight and yes, people with no idea of ​​what they were doing,” he added.

The replacement chosen for Gaciba was former referee Alicio Pena Júnior – who, according to a statement from the CBF, remains only until the end of the Brazilian Championship. The 53-year-old from Minas Gerais has had controversial passages during his career, and has even threatened to give 22 cards for protesting athletes.

In the opinion of Psalm, Alicio’s name was chosen correctly, but with one condition: that he only stay until the end of the year, as said.

“As a transitory one, until the end of the Brasileirão as proposed, it is a correct measure [a escolha de Alício Pena Júnior como substituto de Gaciba] . But the continuation of the arbitration commission as a whole is a mistake. Considering that the system has been the same for 15 years, it needs a general overhaul and not just a change of head,” he said.

reason for termination

The CBF measure takes place a day after the duel between Flamengo and Bahia, marked by a non-existent penalty whistled by Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo – who replaced, in a hurry, the injured André Luiz Castro on the whistle.

Around 30 minutes from the 1st time, when the duel was 0-0, midfielder Diego Ribas risked a bicycle inside the area. Conti, Bahia defender, avoided the submission, but in the referee’s understanding, the ball touched the defender’s arm.

After signing the penalty, Vinicius was called by the video referee, Elmo Alves Resende Cunha, to reevaluate the bid. After analysis in the cabin, the field referee upheld the decision – Gabigol opened the scoring on the kick.