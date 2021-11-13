President of Vasco apologizes and cites ‘profound reformulation’ in football – 12/11/2021

Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco, spoke after the departure of the executive director Alexandre Bird and coach Fernando Diniz, announced yesterday (11). In a brief video released by the club’s official channel, the president apologizes for the results on the field and promises a “profound overhaul” in the football department.

Salgado stated that the Cruz-Maltina summit is already analyzing names in the market to integrate the folder and points out that the changes should be made until the end of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

Relegated in the 2020 edition, Vasco had a very bad campaign in the second division and was unable to return to the elite of Brazilian football. With 47 points, the team from São Januário currently occupies the modest ninth position.

“Today was a farewell day, today was a day to turn the page. We have just received the departure of Alexandre Bird and Fernando Diniz. Unfortunately, this work has not yielded results. No matter how much effort we have made available, the results did not come, unfortunately. We will have to reflect, recognize our mistakes and set up a technical committee again,” said Salgado.

See the topics covered by Salgado

apology and football swing

“This work starts to be thought of from now on. I apologize in the point of view of not having delivered a good result in football, on the contrary, the result was very bad on the field. We got some good things in football in terms of from an internal point of view, from the point of view of the administration of the club. But the result on the field left a lot to be desired, which led us to make that decision.”

Restructuring, reformulation and contacts in progress

“From the departure of Alexandre Bird and coach Fernando Diniz, we are going to start a restructuring in Vasco’s football department. We are already contacting people about a reformulation, to see who enters and who leaves. This will be done until the end. the championship, the beginning of the players’ vacation. But there will be a profound reformulation in football. The results, unfortunately, did not happen despite all the efforts, all the efforts of Alexandre, Fernando, the players, but… There was no delivery of results , so the changes will have to be made. They have already started to be made and we are working on it.”

Coming days and new names

“From now on, we are already working on the reformulation of the football department and, as soon as we have the names, we will make this communication to the fans, to you Vasco fans.”