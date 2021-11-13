Promo on Play Store: 101 free or discounted apps and games for Android

While we haven’t figured out what the best apps and games of the year are published on the Google Play Store, cell phone owners with the Android operating system who are looking for something new now have the opportunity to test another 101 titles that are on sale.

Offerings being made available involve general applications, games and customization items. Of the total of 101 titles, 42 are free and another 59 have a reduction in the original sale price. Some promotions involve distributing “premium” versions at a lower cost. Last Monday (8) we announced another 44 opportunities.