Promo on Play Store: 101 free or discounted apps and games for Android

While we haven’t figured out what the best apps and games of the year are published on the Google Play Store, cell phone owners with the Android operating system who are looking for something new now have the opportunity to test another 101 titles that are on sale.
Offerings being made available involve general applications, games and customization items. Of the total of 101 titles, 42 are free and another 59 have a reduction in the original sale price. Some promotions involve distributing “premium” versions at a lower cost. Last Monday (8) we announced another 44 opportunities.
Among the highlights of the time are the popular games The Escapists, Titan Quest and Kingdom Two Crowns. To take advantage of the offers, enter the application form you want and add it to your account as a purchase, even if the app is being made available for free. Thus, you guarantee the lifetime license on your login — regardless of the device you are using.
It is important to note that each promotion has its own expiration date and defined by the publishers, so prices can be changed at any time. Check out the complete list below: