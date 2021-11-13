PSG? Real Madrid? Parça de Mbappé reveals where ace will play: ‘He told me’

Mbappé has the option of renewing his contract with PSG or going to Real Madrid for free next season

One of the hottest issues in the ball market is the possible departure of the striker Kylian Mbappé, of PSG, to Real Madrid at the end of the 2021/22 season, when the young man’s contract with his current team ends.

In an interview with Let’s go, however, forward Jesé, former teammate of Mbappé at Paris and currently at Las Palmas, may have solved the mystery that shakes Europe.

According to Jesé, the Frenchman explicitly said that he has a dream of wearing the shirt meringue in your career.

“Mbappé told me he would play for Real Madrid someday. He didn’t know if it would be in a year, two years or three years, but that one day he would,” he said.

“He will end up playing for Real Madrid. I am sure of that. I just don’t know if now (in the January window) or next season,” he added.

Asked about updates on the conversations between the blancos and the striker, Jesé made a mystery, but pointed out Real’s great trump card in the negotiation.

“Meeting Florentino Pérez (president of Real Madrid), you can’t discard anything“, stressed.

Mbappé only has a contract with PSG until the end of the 2021/22 season, which means he can sign a pre-contract with another team from January 2022, leaving the Parque dos Príncipes for free in July of next year.

Behind the scenes, the French team is still trying to renew the contract of its young star, but conversations remain difficult.

Mbappé during a Ligue 1 match between PSG and Bordeaux EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

If it sees that it cannot reach an agreement with Mbappé, PSG may choose to sell him to Real Madrid in January for a considerable sum, so as not to leave the deal empty.