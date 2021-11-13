PUBG: NEW STATE is officially released

Servers of the new game faced instability on the first day

PUBG: NEW STATE was officially released. The game which is described by the Krafton Inc, game developer, as “the next generation battle royale” was released worldwide yesterday, November 11th. O new PUBG can be downloaded from app stores in Android and IOS more than 200 countries and it’s playable in 17 different languages.

“By delivering next-generation Battle Royale gameplay experiences on mobile devices previously seen only on PCs and consoles, we are confident that we will meet the high expectations of our players and are committed to ensuring the best gaming experience on devices. furniture for years to come”, affirmed Minkyu Park, Executive Producer of PUBG: NEW STATE.

The new PUBG count on the gameplay similar to what already took the mobile game to be one of the most popular in the world. The new version has three game modes, including the Battle Royale set in year 2051 in troi and angel; Deathmatch 4v4 and Training Ground.

Below you can check out the trailer for the release of PUBG: New State.



Server instabilities

maybe the developers didn’t expect that the game would have so much impact right on its debut. Yesterday, launch day, some users have reported problems logging into the game and, according to Krafton Inc, that occurred due to the large influx of players in a short period of time..

Others failures pictured by users was that of delay in showing O NC and EXP accumulated after a match. THE development team, including, disabled the event icon for the correction was done faster.

An temporary maintenance from the game to solve the login problems lasted about 10 hours. Via Twitter, a developer team if apologized to the public for the instability.

“Our sincere apologies for not being able to meet your expectations or provide a great gaming experience. Now you can check rewards and coins that were not available in your inventory. We will work continuously to provide a better gaming experience.”



Availability

PUBG: NEW STATE can now be downloaded from app stores Google Play Store, App Store and Galaxy Store. who makes the download from the game to January 5, 2022, will receive a Takion TR1 vehicle look as a reward.O new PUBG occupies one initial space in 1.4 GB of memory US mobile devices. At Play Store the game already has more than 10 million in downloads performed.







