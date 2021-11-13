Public bonds accumulate a drop of up to 17.7% in 2021. Understand

This year, Tesouro Direto has accumulated losses in fixed rate government bonds and IPCA+. The negative returns on these fixed-income assets even outweigh the drop seen in the Ibovespa – B3’s main stock index. From January to Thursday (11), the indicator is at a low of -9.5% in the year, while the fixed-rate treasury with semiannual interest for 2031, for example, has a profitability of -17.7% in the same period.

Read too

Fixed-rates with semi-annual coupons for 2029 and 2027 are also sunk into the negative, with returns of -16.2% and -13.5%, respectively. In this category of securities, the ones with the best performance are the shortest Prefixed, for 2022, which yielded between 0.5% and 1.6% to the investor.

In the same vein, the longest IPCA+ are all in red. The 2050 and 2055 IPCAs+ accumulate losses of -9.9% and -11.5% in the year. Among papers with shorter maturities, for 2022 to 2024, the scenario is better and returns vary between +0.8% and +5.5%. Bearing in mind that these bonds are post-fixed, that is, they pay inflation measured by the IPCA (Amplified Consumer Price Index) plus a fixed rate.

The survey carried out by the Economatica Brasil platform at the request of the E-Investor shows the scenario of strong instability and risk aversion in which the Brazilian market has plunged in recent months. Behind the performances are the escalation of inflation and interest rates and the aggravation of the fiscal risk, which impacts the prospects for the future of the country.

Worst return among government bonds in 2021 Title Due date Return in 2021 Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest 01/01/2031 -17.7% Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest 01/01/2029 -16.2% Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest 01/01/2027 -13.5% IPCA+ Treasury 05/15/2055 -11.5% Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest 01/01/2025 -10.1% IPCA+ Treasury 15/08/2050 -9.9% Prefix Treasure 01/01/2024 -8.2% IPCA+ Treasury 05/15/2045 -7.5% IPCA+ Treasury 8/15/2040 -7.4% IPCA+ Treasury 05/15/2035 -7.2% Source: Economatica / Anbima Pricing / Survey considers the reinvestment of bonds that pay coupons

Fixed income with negative return?

Negative returns refer to sales made before the bonds mature. This means that whoever takes the fixed rate or IPCAs+ up to the agreed term will have the profitability established on the purchase. However, if you need to redeem the money before the stipulated date, it will be subject to market conditions. And that’s when the investor can have big losses.

The fixed rates offered by these bonds vary according to economic expectations. In summary, the worse the outlook for the Brazilian economy in the medium and long term, the more profitability these bonds offer, as the market starts to ‘predict’ higher interest rates and inflation in the future. In this dynamic, the government needs to grant more premiums for investors to finance public debt, in the wake of the increase in country risk (a chance for Brazil to default).

“It’s important to remember that titles have prices. The fact of seeing the bond’s price falling gives the investor a feeling of loss, but he will only lose even if he sells that bond before maturity”, explains Sarai Molina, an investment specialist at Ágora.

However, the greater the fixed-rate return offered by new bonds, the less old bonds, which pay a lower value, start to be valid in the secondary market. For those unfamiliar, the ‘secondary market’ is a part of the financial market in which investors buy and sell assets among themselves, without the ‘primary’ institution that issued the papers.

“At the beginning of the year, these bonds had much lower rates, so they were worth more. Now, as rates are higher, bond prices devalue in order to deliver higher yields. The investor who bought these bonds and decided to sell will make this loss”, says Marília Fontes, specialist in fixed income and founding partner of Nord Research.

Paula Zogbi, an analyst at Rico Investimentos, reinforces this perspective. “We started the year with interest rates (Selic) at very low levels and with Treasury Direct bonds also paying historically low premiums,” he explains. “During the year, we realized that inflation was under pressure for several reasons, and interest rates had to rise a lot. In addition to the fiscal situation and uncertainty having worsened a lot in Brazil.”

For analysts, it is still difficult to know if rates have peaked. In the view of Fontes, from Nord, it is still dangerous to bet on fixed rate with the approach of the 2022 elections. Historically, election years add risk aversion in the market, which can make the offered premiums rise even more.

In 2016, a period of the Dilma Rousseff government that was marked by great fiscal irresponsibility, these rates were at 16%. “If the government (Bolsonaro) doesn’t stop spending, profitability could go up,” says Fontes. With this, investors who buy fixed rate or IPCA+ and need to sell before maturity, next year, may suffer from the dilution of equity.

For the conservative investor, according to the founding partner of Nord, the best bet would be to bet on the Treasury Selic (which pays the variation in interest in the period) at least until the definition of the new economic team. In fact, these interest-linked bonds are much less volatile and show returns of 3.3% to 3.9% for the year.

Zogbi, from Rico, also sees opportunities in IPCA+. “The rise in rates does not only depend on public accounts, but on inflation. If inflation becomes more pressured (beyond expectations) by an eventual rise in the dollar, in commodity prices or by a water crisis, for example, this could cause rates to increase further. That’s why it’s interesting to have a part of the portfolio tied to inflation.”

risk aversion

Risk aversion dominated the domestic scenario in 2021. The IPCA has already accumulated an increase of 8.24% between January and October and 10.67% in 12 months. To contain the price increase, the Central Bank accelerated the pace of monetary policy and raised the Selic rate from 2% to the current 7.75%.

At the same time, the government of Jair Bolsonaro indicated, throughout the third quarter, that it could break the spending ceiling, the main fiscal and credibility anchor in the country.

The fiscal uncertainties brought by Brasília added a great deal of volatility to the market. In the last Focus Bulletin, on November 5th, the estimate for the IPCA at the end of this year was readjusted upwards for the 33rd week in a row, reaching 9.33%.

Also according to Focus, the median of expectations now points to an increase of 4.63% in 2022. Interest rates should reach 9.25% in 2021 and 11% next year. GDP has also been updated downwards. The outlook dropped from 1.54% four weeks ago to 1% next year.

breathe

In the end, the approval of the ‘PEC dos precatório’ was the structure used to give vent to the social program. The text changes the rule for calculating the spending ceiling, which should be corrected for the inflation accumulated in 12 months of the previous year, and not for the 12 months until June.

The precatório (judicial debts of the government) can also be paid in installments, according to the project. In this way, a fiscal space of more than R$90 billion is opened for 2022. Even with an air of ‘default’, the solution was considered ‘less worse’ than deliberately piercing the ceiling and gave the market a breather. in a ‘chaos spiral’.

On Tuesday (9), the date of the vote and approval of the PEC in the Chamber, and on Wednesday (10), the rates of public bonds opened in decline with investors pricing the advance of the proposal in the political sphere. Sérgio Moro’s speech in the act of affiliation with Podemos was a second factor that generated optimism. The former justice minister and former judge presents himself as a third way for the 2022 presidential elections.

The rate easing came even as October inflation came in higher than expected. The IPCA came in at 1.25%, the biggest increase for the month since 2002. In the view of Rachel de Sá, Rico’s head of Economics, this indicates a preponderance of the political issue in relation to economic data. “This closing of rates in the medium and long term indicates much more to these structural discussions about fiscal risk”, he says.

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better