Putin says Russia has nothing to do with Polish-Belarus border crisis | World

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that Moscow has helped orchestrate a crisis that has left hundreds of Middle Eastern migrants stranded on the Belarus-Polish border.

“I want the whole world to know. We have nothing to do with this,” the president declared on Saturday (13) in an interview with Vesti channel, after Poland and other Western countries accused Moscow of having orchestrated with Minsk the sending migrants to the border.

The Russian president blamed Western countries for the crisis, saying that his policies in the Middle East stimulate the desire of immigrants to travel to the European continent.

To resolve the crisis, Putin recommended that European leaders talk to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as he said German Chancellor Angela Merkel was willing to do.

“We must not forget where the crises associated with immigrants come from… they were created by Western countries themselves, including European ones,” he said.

Belarus says nearly 2,000 people – including women and children – remain in the border area. Poland, however, cites between 3,000 and 4,000 and claims that more migrants arrive every day.

The migrants, mostly Kurds, are stranded on the Polish-Belarus border in temperatures close to zero degrees. To face the cold, they wait in tents and burn wood.

The situation is increasingly worrying. Poland does not allow them to cross the border and accuses Belarus of preventing the group from leaving the region.

On Saturday, Belarusian authorities announced the handing over of tents and heaters to the blocked people, a measure that could prolong the presence of migrants at the borders of the European Union (EU).

“The Belarusian side is doing everything possible to provide what they need. We deliver water, firewood and humanitarian aid,” Igor Butkevich, deputy director of the state border committee, told the state agency Belta.

Migrants have been trying to cross the border for several months, but the crisis was exacerbated on Monday when hundreds of people tried to enter Poland at the same time and were stopped by guards.

This Saturday, Polish police said they found the body of a young Syrian man in the forest near the border. “The causes of death have yet to be determined,” a statement said.

This death would raise to 11 the number of fatal victims of the migratory crisis, according to several NGOs.

Police also reported that more than 100 people tried to cross the border irregularly overnight.

The EU accuses Belarus of organizing the movement of migrants, issuing visas and even charter flights, with the aim of triggering a migration crisis in Europe, in response to international sanctions against Lukashenko’s government.

In fact, next week, the European bloc intends to increase sanctions.

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro that the sanctions will be “approved and applied”.

He explained that the measures will be taken, among others, against the state-owned airline Belavia, which is accused of chartering flights for migrants from Turkey to Minsk.

On Friday, the EU said it had made “progress” to curb the flow of migrants across the Belarus-Polish border after Turkey banned Syrian, Iraqi and Yemeni nationals from boarding flights to the Belarusian capital.

The Turkish president’s top foreign policy adviser, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told AFP that Ankara cannot be blamed.

“It appears that a significant number of migrants and travelers go to Belarus and then to Lithuania, Poland and other European states. Blaming Turkey or Turkish Airlines is simply wrong and inappropriate,” said Ibrahim Kalin.

“This crisis has nothing to do with Turkey,” he insisted.

Tension is mounting on the border and both countries have mobilized their troops. On Friday, Belarus warned that it would respond to any attack on its territory.

Despite pressure from the West, Lukashenko can count on Russian support. Air troops from both countries on Friday organized “combat exercises” near the Belarus-Polish border.

However, Moscow’s support for Minsk is often cautious. In an interview, Putin said Lukashenko was acting on his own when he threatened during the week to cut off Russian gas transit through Belarus to Europe.