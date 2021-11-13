Quoted as Lula’s deputy, Alckmin says that PT has ‘civility’ and ‘appreciation for democracy’

In a recording with Márcio França and Ciro Gomes, the former governor of São Paulo said he felt ‘honored’ by the memory to compose the ticket with Lula

Ilan Pellenberg/Estadão Content Former governor of São Paulo said he has no insurmountable differences with the former president



Quoted as vice on the plate of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to the 2022 elections, the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin he stated that he is honored with the memory of his name to compose the candidacy. The statement was given by Alckmin this Friday, 12, during his participation in a recording of a reality show about politics promoted by marcio france (PSB). Quoted as a pre-candidate, Ciro Gomes (PDT) also participated in the recording. “They’ve already said that I’m going to be a candidate for the Senate, for governor, for vice president. Let’s listen. I am very honored to remember my name”, said Alckmin, who is leaving the PSDB. In addition, the former governor said that the idea could “mature” with conversations. In another moment, Alckmin said he has no insurmountable differences with Lula and said that the PT member has civility and an appreciation for democracy. “Of course there is, not just him, it’s obvious he has,” said Alckmin.