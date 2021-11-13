Rainbow Six Extraction: Ubisoft Confirms Release Date and Price Reduction

Plus a friend pass with cross-platform support

This year forced many games to be postponed to 2022, and many of them for the first quarter, making this period a cluster of releases. one of them was Rainbow Six Extraction. Now the Ubisoft reinforced the official date for January 20, but with a price cut and a friend pass.

O “buddy pass” will allow the player who has a copy of Rainbow Six Extraction invite up to two friends to play together regardless of platform. The buddy pass invitation will last two weeks (14 days) after initial activation. As described in the official game page, after this period, it is necessary for the player who was invited to acquire a copy to continue playing, either alone or in a squad.

The guest player’s progress will be saved and they will be able to continue playing where they left off when they purchase their copy of Rainbow Six Extraction. For console gamers, it’s PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold subscriptions required to play Ubisoft title online. The game will also have a 2-hour trial version.



– Continues after advertising –

Regarding the price cut, abroad it was 20 dollars, but here it is not clear how much it was. The base PC version is priced at R$169.99, while the Deluxe is R$209.99. For Xbox, the values ​​are BRL 189.95 (base) and BRL 239.95 (Deluxe). We can’t find the game on the PS Store right now.

The Deluxe Edition offers two different outfits and weapons packs, in addition to the buddy pass, which is also available in the Basic Edition. Pre-purchase of both editions guarantees two exclusive outfits, amulet and weapon skin. In addition, the game will give $110 in items for Rainbow Six Extraction and Rainbow Six Siege, in addition to unlocking Extraction Operators in Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege arrives for all platforms (except Switch): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Ubisoft Connect, Stadia and Epic Store and Amazon Luna on January 20th.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Ubisoft