Realme confirms premium smartphone to fight the giants in 2022

Realme is known for producing smartphones with a focus on cost-effectiveness, and currently has only one high-performance cell phone, which is the Realme GT. Still, it follows the brand’s philosophy of offering as much as possible within a friendlier price range.

Now, it seems that the company wants to go a step further, entering a new category. According to Sky Li, CEO of Realme, the brand will move into the high-end smartphone market, offering a device worth over $800. Importantly, competitor Xiaomi did something similar in 2020, with the Mi 10.

It’s official: Really to advance into high-end market with smartphones over USD800. What do you expect most from real full flagship phone? — Sky Li (@skyli_realme) November 12, 2021

Rumors say that Realme would be preparing a smartphone with the Snapdragon 898 processor for next year, making this the possible phone for the brand’s new price range.

While this mysterious cell phone doesn’t arrive, a device known as the Realme GT 2 Pro is being prepared, according to leaks. It should have a 6.51-inch screen with Super AMOLED technology, Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM memory and 128GB of internal storage space, with a triple rear camera, the main one being 108 MP. Battery should be 5,000 mAh with 65 watt fast charge.

Unfortunately, there is still no forecast for the launch of the GT 2 Pro, nor the future premium model from Realme. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any details.

