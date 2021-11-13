Referee for controversies in Majestoso whistles Corinthians duel against Cuiabá this Saturday

This Saturday, Corinthians faces Cuiabá at Neo Química Arena, at 9 pm. Referee Rodolpho Toski Marques was chosen by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to referee the match valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Rodolpho has 11 Timão games under his belt. There were six wins, four draws and one defeat. In addition, he was responsible for a match between Corinthians Women, which resulted in a goalless draw against Avaí Kindermann last year.

So far, he has distributed 17 yellow cards and one red to Timon athletes. The only expulsion was applied to Ángelo Araos. The player received two yellows, which resulted in the red, in a Majestic full of controversies. On November 10, 2018, Rodolpho stole the show by making controversial decisions in the 1-1 draw.

The first dubious interference was in a bid between Danilo and Jean. The midfielder submitted and the goalkeeper saved with the ball inside the goal. Instead of scoring the goal, Rodolpho ordered the confrontation to continue. Afterwards, Romero protested for a penalty from Bruno Peres. Again, nothing was marked.

Araos’ expulsion came after a slap on Reinaldo. Although correct, the decision generated more complaints. The last controversy occurred when Arboleda touched the ball with his hand inside the area. However, the arbitration considered the bid to be unintentional.

After that, Rodolpho met Corinthians on two more occasions. In 2020, he whistled a 1-1 draw with Fortaleza. This year, he was present in the victory by 3-1 against Ceará. On both occasions, he had more discreet presentations.

Check out the complete refereeing scale for Corinthians x Cuiabá

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques

Assistant Referee 1: Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos

Assistant Referee 2: Ivan Carlos Bohn

Fourth Arbitrator: João Vitor Gobi

Video Arbitrator: Heber Roberto Lopes

