Referee justifies Fla penalty in VAR audio: ‘I see getting my biceps’ – 11/12/2021

The CBF released this afternoon (12) the audio of the VAR in the controversial penalty shot in favor of Flamengo, converted by Gabigol, who opened the scoring in the 3-0 victory over Bahia and which generated a lot of anger on the part of Tricolor Bahia. In the archive, referee Vinícius Gonçalves Dias can be heard justifying his decision alleging that the ball caught the “biceps” of defender Conti.

In the dialogue, although it is not so clear what his opinion is, the referee responsible for the VAR, Elmo Alves Resende Cunha, tries to warn his partner about a touch on the defender’s chest. Check it out below:

helmet – “Vinícius, tell me again what you saw”.

Vinicius – “I see a block with the hand at the height… Higher than the shoulder. I see take it in the hand”.

helmet – “I recommend reviewing because the ball hits the player’s chest and goes into the arm. The arm that is open doesn’t have the touch”.

At this moment, while Vinícius Gonçalves Dias heads for the VAR booth, some Bahia players approach him, until midfielder Diego, from Flamengo, also approaches and the referee engages in a brief dialogue with the red shirt 10, trying calm him down:

Vinicius – “Calm down, I’ll analyze, Diego”.

Diego – “For the love of God!”.

Vinicius – “You know me, Diego”.

Next, Vinícius Gonçalves Dias analyzes the images of the move in the VAR’s booth and comes to the conclusion that the ball caught Conti’s biceps. Elmo, then, warns about the touch to the chest, but the referee remains firm in his decision and maintains the penalty:

Vinicius – “Elmo, I see the ball hit his bicep”.

helmet – “I’ll show you that you don’t have the touch. Which arm are you talking about? The right or the left?”.

Vinicius – “The right”.

helmet – “She hits her chest and goes on her biceps”.

Vinicius – “I agree with what you say, but he (Conti) is in a blocking action, he takes the risk and takes the arm. I’ll keep the penalty.”

helmet – “Okay. Easy”.

Expulsions had a quicker decision

Diego Ribas, from Flamengo, exchanged aggressions with Rossi, from Bahia, and both were sent off in the match Image: Marcelo Cortes/CRF

The expulsions of midfielder Diego, from Flamengo, and forward Rossi, from Bahia — after mutual aggressions in the second half — had a quicker decision by Vinícius Gonçalves Dias. Below is the referee’s dialogue with the VAR booth:

helmet – “This is the contact point of the elbow on the player’s face, ok?”

Vinicius – “Can I see the aggression move?”

helmet: “Additional movement, for me, in the face with force, with the elbow on the player”.

Vinicius: “Yeah, he goes to the player and gives the elbow. Perfect. That decision, red card for number 7.”

Helmet: “Now, in the sequel, I’m going to show you that player 10 holds the player’s neck…”.

Vinicius: “Okay, okay. My field decision: red card for Bahia’s 7 and I’ll take the yellow card for Flamengo’s 10 and I’ll give the red one”.

CBF dismisses chairman of the Arbitration Commission

A day after the controversy — which even included a threat from Bahia not to return to the field — CBF announced this morning that it dismissed Leonardo Gaciba as head of the national arbitration commission just over two years after he took office.

In a statement, the organization said that the decision was made in “mutual understanding” between the parties. CBF also stated that it started a process of reformulation in the structure of Brazilian arbitration, which has been the target of criticism due to errors and controversial decisions in the Brazilian Championship.

“The CBF thanks Leonardo Gaciba for his commitment and for the proud and tireless way in which he exercised the Presidency of the CBF Arbitration Commission”, informed the CBF.

Also a former judge, Alicio Pena Júnior, from Minas Gerais, will temporarily assume the position of Gaucho Gaciba. He, who was runner-up in the role, will be the strongman of Brazilian arbitration until the end of the season.