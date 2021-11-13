Region has an increase in diabetes cases, according to UMC specialist

Diabetes is one of the fastest growing diseases in recent years. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), there was an increase of almost 16% in cases in 2021, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which changed eating habits and physical activities. The rise is expressive and surpasses studies and projections.

In the Alto Tietê region, specialists also feel the increase in the number of cases of the disease. The professor at UMC (University of Mogi das Cruzes), endocrinologist and endocrine pediatrician, Marco Aurélio Marins Aguiar, says that the situation is worrying.

“The incidence of diabetes has increased a lot in recent years, even surpassing the expectations of many experts. Here in our region it has been no different. We are discharged in two types of cases: the one that is acquired by hereditary factors (type 1) and common among children and adolescents, and the one that comes especially from food (type 2). The latter was aggravated by the pandemic. With isolation, the population abandoned healthy habits, such as taking care of food and engaging in physical activity. In addition, it was subjected to high levels of stress”, reinforces the specialist.

Also according to the doctor, as this is a silent disease and therefore dangerous, preventive exams are important for an early diagnosis. “Diabetes can clog the arteries and that can cause a stroke or a heart attack. Therefore, I reinforce how important it is to have a healthy life and to have medical care”, he emphasizes.

With the aim of raising awareness on the subject, on November 14th, World Diabetes Day is celebrated.

about diabetes

Diabetes is a disease caused by the insufficient production or deficient action of insulin, a hormone that regulates blood glucose and provides energy for the body. Insulin is a hormone in our body that has the function of breaking down glucose (sugar) molecules.

According to the Brazilian Society of Diabetes, there are currently, in Brazil, more than 13 million people living with the disease, which represents 6.9% of the national population.