Renato Augusto plans a duel with Cuiab and says he expects a ‘great game’ from Corinthians

In an interview given on Friday afternoon, Renato Augusto designed the duel with Cuiabá, which takes place this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena. The game is valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship and the midfielder revealed that it should not be an easy match.

According to the midfielder, Cuiabá has the advantage of not having played a game in the middle of the week, while Timão traveled to Minas to face Atlético. For Renato, this is a “difficulty” that Corinthians will have to face.

“We think a lot game by game, there’s no time to think about the game that comes next, because it’s a step bigger than the leg. Today the head is turned to tomorrow’s game (Saturday) against Cuiabá, a difficult game, a team that didn’t play during the week. We know it’s a point of difficulty in the game.”

The number 8 shirt of the Parque São Jorge club was asked about his expectations for the game against Flamengo, which takes place in the 33rd round, in Rio de Janeiro. As expected, Renato revealed that Corinthians thinks about Cuiabá first.

“It’s a great team, it’s not by chance they’re fighting for the Libertadores, they’re having difficulty like most teams with the number of games. Play a great game against Cuiabá and then reorganize and make a great game at Maracanã”, said the shirt 8.

See more at: Renato Augusto, Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Cuiab.