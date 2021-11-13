Renato Augusto stands out from Fiel and says that players believe in Sylvinho’s work

This Friday afternoon, Renato Augusto gave a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava. The Corinthians 8 shirt spoke about the current moment of Sylvinho’s team and also about the importance of Fiel.

When asked about the reason for the improvement of Corinthians in the second stage in some matches, Renato explained the work that has been done. The midfielder also reinforced the importance of Fiel in matches.

“There are several factors that lead to this. Not only the question of me going back to my position, joining another, Jô was important in both goals, two assists, but there is also the support that the fans gave in both games, it was incredible. He continued to support him from start to finish, which we don’t even see in other clubs, but I think it would be too cruel to say that it’s a point. Sylvinho also got some substitutions right and made the team grow. We can improve in some aspects, we will always try to improve and, with the support of the fans, we will seek victories. I think the support was even more important than my return to position,” said shirt 8.

In addition to talking about his position, Renato Augusto also commented on Sylvinho’s work. According to shirt 8, the technical committee defines the tactical part for the matches and the players believe in the work.

“I leave this tactical question to the committee, it’s not up to me to get here and talk to do this or that. Players believe in what has been past and maybe that’s why we moved up the table. When he needs me in my original, 9 edge, even first as he used me here. Against Inter it ended up working out. I think the most important thing is for the players to believe in what the committee is going through and in the support of the fans, which is the most important thing,” he concluded.

See more at: Renato Augusto.