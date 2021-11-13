Renault Kwid Electric is confirmed for Brazil; see when he arrives

The restyled and more powerful Renault Kwid, seen on the streets of São José dos Pinhais, has not even been launched in Brazil, but a new version of the compact by the French brand has already been confirmed to land in the country. We are talking about the Kwid E-TECH Electric, which will be part of the line-up for sale in Brazil in the near future.

The news was announced by Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group, during a visit to the Ayrton Senna Complex, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba. The executive highlighted that Brazil is a strategic market for the brand, and that it will advance here with the electrification of the range.

Image: Disclosure/Renault

“The range we are building on a world level has potential for Brazil. Renault will position itself in higher market segments and the same will happen in Brazil. We will use all our technological assets of 10 years of experience in electric vehicles, which puts us at the forefront in this segment’, he promised.

When does the electric Kwid arrive?

Image: Disclosure/Renault

In March this year, the brand announced an investment of R$1.1 billion for the renewal of 5 products from its current range, in addition to the launch of two new vehicles, including the Kwid E-TECH Electric. And it is expected to paint on the market green-yellow shortly after the introduction of the new generation of Zoe, also with the surname E-TECH Electric, in mid-April.

The CEO did not confirm the specifications of the electric Kwid, but he said that the model will have modifications compared to those sold in China and some countries in Europe. The engine will also be adapted to Brazilian tastes, that is, it will not come with a 44 hp electric motor on the front axle and powered by a 27.4 kWh battery, capable of generating a range of 230 km and a maximum speed of 125 km/h.

Renault’s idea is to improve the current numbers of the car, which closed the month of October in 18th place among the best sellers, according to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave), with 2,655 license plates in the period.

Source: Renault, Inside EVs