Renner, C&A, SBF, Grupo Soma and Track&Field released results: which ones cheered and which ones disappointed in the 3rd quarter?

SAO PAULO – Several fashion retailers released results the night before, with impacts different from those in the session this Friday (12).

While the shares of SBF (SBFG3, R$ 27.24, +4.81%), the group that owns Centauro, advanced nearly 5%, the assets of Lojas Renner (LREN3, R$ 32.23, -5.01% ) fell 5%, while C&A (CEAB3, R$7.72, -3.26%) was down by more than 3%. The assets of Track&Field (TFCO4, R$13.54, +0.45%) and Grupo Soma (SOMA3, R$15.36, +0.26%) closed close to stability.

But does asset performance in Friday’s session reflect asset results? Check out the analysis of the results below:

Renner Stores (LREN3)

Retailer Lojas Renner (LREN3) had net income of R$172 million in the third quarter, reversing the loss of R$82.9 million registered a year earlier.

Net revenue from sales of goods reached R$ 2.36 billion, an increase of 43.5% compared to the same period last year.

XP highlights that Renner had a strong recovery due to the reopening and internal efficiency gains initiatives.

The results were solid, but in line with analysts’ estimates. The company reported results with continued revenue growth, in-store flow gradually accelerating and conversion/number of items/bag was higher. As a result, net retail sales grew 43.5% year-on-year (or up 23% versus Q3 2019).

Regarding profitability, the gross margin showed reduced pressure compared to 2019 (down 1 point) with promotional activations at low levels, partially offsetting the higher costs with freight, raw materials and depreciation of the Brazilian real. However, the pressure on the Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) was maintained due to investments in the construction of its ecosystem. As for Realize, the results continue to show recovery, while delinquency is at the lowest historical levels.

Finally, the higher net income than XP’s estimates is explained by the higher level of financial income, in addition to the company’s cash generation of R$ 509 million. The company also signaled that it is optimistic about the fourth quarter, with strong performance since Children’s Day (up 35% versus the third quarter of 2019). XP maintains a purchase recommendation and a target price of R$43 per share.

Levante Ideias de Investimentos also points out that the company delivered solid results, with strong growth in the lines of net revenue, digital sales, net profit and same-store sales.

“Margins have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, and here it is worth noting that in 2019 the company reached record levels of margins, being, therefore, a high basis for comparison, the resumption of flow, strong growth in sales revenue and more assertive collections due to the use of data, contributed to the company’s good results”, point out the analysts.

Fabio Faccio, the company’s CEO, highlighted in a conference call that Renner may experience a momentary drop in the Ebitda margin with an increase in e-commerce, but with a possible recovery later. For the executive, Renner will maintain healthy levels of gross margin, even with inflationary pressure. The retailer anticipated purchases of imports, which alleviates pressure for sales of new collections.

C&A (CEAB3) posted net income of R$243.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, reversing the R$28.2 million loss recorded a year earlier.

XP points out that C&A reported results with sequential improvement, above house estimates mainly due to higher sales growth.

Revenue dynamics was the highlight of the result, with net sales growing 25% year-on-year or 8% versus the third quarter of 2019 – the first quarter the company surpassed 2019 sales since the pandemic.

The improvement was driven by the apparel category, which grew 11% compared to 2019, while the fashiontronics category dropped 5%. Regarding profitability, gross margin was pressured by increased competition and costs in fashiontronics, although offset by a higher share of apparel associated with lower pressure on the category’s profitability in the quarter.

Finally, selling, general and administrative expenses increased with the normalization of store operations, while net income benefited from a non-recurring tax credit of R$298 million. The company mentioned that it is optimistic about the fourth quarter, although it has not shown any preliminary numbers. XP maintained a neutral recommendation with a target price of R$8.50 per share.

Bradesco BBI, in turn, highlighted the results as mixed because, on the one hand, sales are recovering, but, on the other hand, the recovery seems slower than the peers and the gross margin is still much lower than the margin from 3Q19 (2.6 percentage points lower).

This, together with the pressure on general, sales and administrative expenses, according to operating expenses (opex) if

normalizes, signals that the Ebitda margin is still 9.60 percentage points lower than in 2019, much weaker than Renner (5.30 points lower) and Guararapes (4.10 points lower).

“E-commerce performance looks good, with GMV growing 12% year-on-year, although there was a high comparison base (almost 464% growth in 3Q20), and C&A managed to register the highest penetration of digital sales (15% ) among peers (Renner 12%, Guararapes 10%) in the quarter”, analysts point out.

They highlight advances in the main strategic pillars (distribution, digital and financial services) as positive and expect the company to continue investing in them in order to deliver important milestones, such as the commitments made in distribution until the second half of 2021 and the launch of a private label solution in December 2021.

“On the other hand, we see greater risks in C&A as a stock, due to the high sensitivity of earnings and the valuation of lower sales”, thus maintaining a neutral recommendation and a target price of R$10.00.

SBF Group (SBFG3)

Grupo SBF, controller of Centauro, recorded net income of R$221.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, reversing the loss of R$33.251 million registered a year earlier.

Ebitda was R$ 252.16 million, an annual increase of 731.3%. In the adjusted criterion, the company had an Ebitda of R$ 251.341 million, with a margin of 16.9%, recovering 8.3 percentage points when compared to the same period of 2020.

The company achieved net revenue of R$ 1.491 billion in the quarter, up 162.1% compared to the same period last year.

Itaú BBA assessed the SBF’s results as positive and a confirmation of the pace of its recovery. The bank points out that digital revenue grew 69% compared to the third quarter of 2019, and says it evaluates that the Ebitda margin continues to be pressured by administrative, sales and general expenses due to the integration of Fisia.

For BBI, this is a remarkable result of the SBF Group, with a rapid recovery in Centauro’s sales, alongside a higher gross margin than in the third quarter of 2019, demonstrating the strength of the company’s business model and execution.

Analysts also point out that management’s comments are full of confidence and it’s clear that the company ‘left Covid’ in a stronger position than it entered the pandemic.

They reiterate that they see Centauro in a unique position to consolidate the sporting goods category still highly

fragmented, given the strength of stores (offering experience, which is important for global brands) and online. Fisia’s results show that the acquisition was an absolute success, with sales growth and margin gains well ahead of plan. BBI reiterated its buy recommendation, raising the target price from R$34 to R$35 per share.

Sum Group (SUM3)

Grupo Soma (SOMA3) recorded adjusted net income of BRL 77.6 million in the third quarter, 3.5 times higher than in the same quarter last year, an increase of BRL 21.8 million – representing an increase of 256% in a year.

Adjusted Ebitda grew more than 6 times. The 516.4% increase made the adjusted Ebitda go from R$ 18.3 million to R$ 112.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The adjusted Ebitda margin, on the other hand, grew by 13.7 pp and totaled 20.1% .

Net income doubled in size on an annual basis. Thus, it went from R$ 325.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 to R$ 667.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Itaú BBA assessed Soma’s results as positive, with record gross sales, up 64% compared to the same period in 2019, driven by the good performance of all brands in its portfolio and all its sales channels, with a gain of 1.8 percentage point in the Ebitda margin.

XP highlighted that Grupo Soma reported strong results in the third quarter, beating Ebitda and net income estimates by 20%.

Revenue performance was strong on the back of physical store recovery, solid online growth and well-received wholesale collection.

“Looking at the brands, Farm Global and NV continued to stand out, while Animale is showing signs of recovery (10% increase versus Q3 2019). The company expects this performance to continue, with Farm Global launching a dedicated site for Europe in the first quarter of 2022, NV stores with sales of over R$ 2 million in the first month of operation and strong showroom performance”, they point out the analysts.

As for profitability, gross margin declined 2.7 percentage points year-on-year as wholesale sales were pushed back to the fourth quarter of last year, benefiting margins for the third quarter of 2020. However, this was offset by operational leverage.

Looking ahead, the company emphasizes that it is optimistic about the last quarter of the year and 2022 due to the performance of the wholesale collection, while it expects to transfer the pressure from costs to prices, thus protecting profitability.

Finally, Hering (acquired this year by Grupo Soma) showed greater growth, driven mainly by

performance of mega stores, although they are seeing positive indications for the fourth quarter of the multibrand channel and

of franchises. In addition, the company is working to stabilize its production chain, which should see progress by the end of the year. XP analysts maintained a purchase recommendation and a target price of R$22 per share.

Track&Field (TFCO4)

Track&Field had net income of R$20 million, 209.7% higher on an annual basis. Net revenue rose 88.3%, to R$ 124.8 million.

Itaú BBA assessed Track&Field’s results as strong, driven by a rise in its available market and greater focus on product initiatives in the digital field. The bank highlights the 74% increase in gross sales compared to the same period in 2019, and the 1.6 percentage point increase in its Ebitda margin compared to the pre-pandemic level.

