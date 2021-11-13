Review Soundbar LG SP9A | The incredible sound of the cinema in your home

Using audio systems to complement the sound experience that can be provided by smart TV is something that stands out. With that in mind, the LG SP9A soundbar arrives in Brazil as an alternative that awakens the interest of the public.

That’s because the device — which also has a subwoofer — brings several different features to deliver the best possible audio quality, demonstrating that it’s possible to have movie theater sound in the home room.

Want to know if the LG SP9A soundbar is worth buying? Check out our full review.

pros Excellent bass quality on the subwoofer

Great split between mids and highs

Easy cable or Bluetooth connection

wireless subwoofer

Compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, ThinQ and Apple AirPlay

Design and construction

At first glance, the LG SP9A doesn’t have many visual differences compared to other soundbars. However, several details demonstrate how the premium audio product was thought to give users practicality and comfort.

Dimensions (W x D x H): 122 x 14.5 x 5.7 cm (bar); 22.1 x 31.2 x 39 cm (subwoofer)

Weight: 6.4 kg (bar); 7.8 kg (subwoofer).

It is divided into two parts, the largest being the soundbar with 7 speakers, and the other part the subwoofer for playing lower frequencies, the bass tones. On the underside of the equipment, there are rubberized feet for fixing them to a piece of furniture.

It is important to note that it is possible to fix the two items on the wall, as LG provides hooks and screws in the box to facilitate installation. An advantage of this usage format is the practicality of keeping the room visually “clean”.

The bar is all in good quality plastic and bears the Meridian brand description at the top. This is because the soundbar was developed by the South Korean company in partnership with the British company, which has been operating in the sound market for many years and is specialized in digital audio.

LG SP9A (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

This collaboration between the two is nothing new, as they have other products developed in partnership, such as the LG XBOOM Go Bluetooth speaker line, which was announced in September 2020.

At the front of the bar are the three main speakers, the central one for playing voices in dialogue and songs, and the ends for playing instrument sounds.

There are two more sound outlets on the sides of the LG SP9A to reverberate the sound off the walls back to our ears. And at the top are the surround speakers that bounce sound waves towards the ceiling with enough force to be identified later.

On the other hand, the box responsible for the subwoofers is made of wood and there is only one sound output in it to reproduce sounds at low frequencies. In this way, the sound bar and subwoofer system form the 5.1.2 audio channels that deliver the premium sound experience promised by LG.

LG SP9A soundbar adjustment knobs (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

“The design of the LG SP9A catches the attention of those interested in soundbars that align sound quality with an aesthetic finish. It’s not too heavy, and that’s an advantage when installing on the wall or keeping it on top of a piece of furniture.” — Jucyber

Remote Control

LG SP9A has its own remote control. The accessory is compact and has few buttons, but it resembles a lot the Smart Magic available on the brand’s TVs. Its energy is supplied by two batteries in standard AA, which have as a negative point the weight they give to the device.

Even though it has several useful features for the soundbar, it is possible to dispense with the use of the controller after the initial settings. That’s because Smart Magic — or the model used in input TVs — is enough to connect the speaker to the TV or adjust the volume.

Battery and Connectivity

The LG SP9A bar has the HDMI Out physical connections for connecting the bar to the TV via cable, HDMI for inserting a blu-ray or other similar device, optical output and USB-A.

At the top, there are buttons for manual control that make it possible to turn it on or off, change the way the bar is connected, change the volume, play or pause the media, connect Bluetooth and activate its WiFi.

One downside is that LG doesn’t provide the HDMI cable in the box — as it does with the optical — as this accessory is essential for transmitting sound from media using Dolby Atmos technology. To take advantage of this feature, you need to purchase the compatible cord separately.

The subwoofer only has a physical connection to the power cord plug. That’s because it works in sync with the soundbar via wireless, being automatically identified when it’s turned on.

LG SP9A connected to TV via HDMI cable at ARC input (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Regarding wireless connections, the LG SP9A has Bluetooth 5.0 that allows the use of the soundbar on a compatible television, smartphone and even synchronization with smart home devices.

That’s because the product is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, LG ThinQ and Apple AirPlay platforms. For this reason, you can integrate the device in different usage formats and not exclusively on a smart TV.

On Bluetooth, the SP9A did not demonstrate delays in synchronization between video and sound, and this demonstrates that it can be used both wired and wireless, and the experience is not inferior in any of the uses.

In addition, the soundbar has its own wireless that allows the use of this network to pass the sound played on the cell phone to it, whether using AirPlay on the iPhone or an Android device, as it has built-in Chromecast.

“The LG SP9A is versatile in connectivity and this demonstrates the main advantages present in the device for those who want to have a connected home. In addition, the compatibility with different platforms adapts the soundbar to each user’s favorite ecosystem.” — Jucyber

sound quality

Regarding sound quality, the LG SP9A is an excellent soundbar. In terms of power, the product has a bar and a subwoofer that total 520 W RMS — 220 W in the subwoofer, 50 W in the two surrounds and 40 W in each of the 5 auxiliary speakers — and this allows the user to have more volume and robustness for sound execution.

In addition to all this performance, the audio experience is very positive. Despite the sound range, the soundbar volume is adjustable from 0 to 40. This means that the maximum capacity does not follow the same format seen in smart TVs and other audio devices.

However, together with the TV, you can explore the maximum height and notice the highlights in the SP9A’s sound. To begin to identify any sound, the volume needs to be set to 5.

However, to identify all the nuances of the songs, chord divisions and sound effects, this setting must be set to 20, which represents 50% of the maximum speaker capacity.

LG SP9A Surround (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Since the slider is only responsible for the high and mid-range tones, the sharpness of these frequencies when music is playing is notable. In Tori Kelly’s version of “Don’t you worry ’bout a thing”, you can see the good quality of the highs.

When a song takes advantage of the bass from the subwoofer, you can feel the vibration of the speaker. Even in songs that don’t exploit the power of the lower frequencies as much, like the intro of “Another one bites the dust” by Queen.

Overall, the audio experience with the LG SP9A is sensational as the 5.1.2 format sound system creates a “sound dome” so that the user’s immersion is total. The environment in which the soundbar is installed directly influences this, as a square room tends to reverberate sound better.

In addition, the speaker is also compatible with Dolby Atmos via HDMI cable, it can take advantage of Dolby Vision, HDR and 4K TVs to provide greater integration between sound and video. The device has Hi-Res and DTS:X mode to enable transmission in lossless format, in which there is almost no loss in audio quality.

The LG SP9A soundbar has 7 speakers in the bar (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

A recommendation for those who buy the LG SP9A with the intention of also mirroring the cell phone is to subscribe to Tidal’s HiFi plan to be able to have an audio experience that takes advantage of all the features present in the soundbar.

Just like LG smart TVs, the SP9A soundbar has some audio configuration modes to adapt according to the type of content being displayed, which are:

Standard;

Bass;

Game;

Movie theater;

Music;

Sport;

Clear;

AI Sound.

220 W subwoofer from LG SP9A (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

“The LG SP9A soundbar has the best sound quality in its class. The manufacturer has managed to improve what was already present in the previous generation of the device to give the user a “cinematic sound” experience without leaving the house.” — Jucyber

Datasheet

Dimensions (W x D x H): 122 x 14.5 x 5.7 cm (bar); 22.1 x 31.2 x 39 cm (subwoofer)

Weight: 6.4 kg (bar); 7.8 kg (subwoofer);

Bluetooth Version: 5.0;

Output power: 520 watts RMS;

Transducer: 1 bar with 5 sound channels of 40W (each), 2 surrounds of 50W (each) and 1 subwoofer of 220W;

Colors: black;

Energy: bivolt.

direct competitors

Although the LG SP9A is close to perfection in audio, there are some alternatives that are more interesting in price and that don’t fall short in quality. One of them is the Samsung HW-T450.

The soundbar from the other South Korean manufacturer has less power and audio channels, as it is a 2.1 box with 200 W RMS. Her subwoofer is also wireless and this makes installation and connection easy.

At retailers, you can find the HW-T450 for an average of R$800, which is almost 2,700 less than the SP9A.

For those who prefer a product from LG itself, the SNH5 speaker can be an alternative that makes sense for your personal taste. The power of this soundbar is 600 W, but the product loses in some quality requirements for the premium model.

Even with the slight disadvantage in audio quality, you can have a great use of this 4.1 channel product. One advantage is being able to take advantage of the features integrated into the WebOS system of a brand smart TV without spending more than R$1,500 for that.

Conclusion

The LG SP9A is a soundbar that makes a great first impression and gets even more attention during use. That’s because the device manages to be competent in everything it proposes to do, delivering excellent sound quality and power.

The fact that the brand has maintained the way it used to distribute frequencies from the previous generation has a positive impact on the user experience. The bass is performed with the force expected by the subwoofer and gives a very strong personality to the songs.

LG SP9A (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

In movies and series, the applied special effects are executed with precision, and the bar with 7 speakers allows the user to have the immersion to feel the sensation of being in a movie theater, without giving up the comfort of the sofa.

Even with all these positives regarding the audio and synchronization of the system with different platforms, the price can be considered the “Achilles’ heel” of this product. That’s because there are alternatives from LG itself, such as the SNH5, which has a better cost-benefit ratio.

Thus, for those who can and want to pay more, the LG SP9A is the best soundbar on the Brazilian market. However, if your goal is to have just one good speaker to help complement your TV’s sound quality, then the LG SNH5 will suffice for that.

