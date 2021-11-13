Rico says Valentina is his worst disappointment in reality TV

During the “party on the slab” in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Rico Melquiades argued with Valentina Francavilla. The two returned to talking about using the power of the lamp in the last garden. The former stage assistant did not like the pawn’s strategy, who said he had immunized Mileide with the intention of making participants who would vote for her direct their votes to Sthefane, freeing Valentina from the spotlight.
After attacking Dayane, the comedian addressed Valentina.
“You are my worst disappointment here,” Rico said.
“You too,” replied Val.
“You saw that I tried to defend you and you did it to me,” Rico continued, trying to explain what his strategy was during the formation of the hot seat. The comedian also said that, right after the farm, Valentina said she did not understand the fact that Aline had shied away from the power of the lamp given to her, agreeing with him at the time.
I wanted to save the group. If I had just saved you, I would have put Aline and Solange. I wanted to save everyone. I always thought about everyone. Rich Melquiades
Valentina then questioned the fact that Rico had approached Marina, Sthefane and Mileide after criticizing them during the program. The comedian defended himself saying that he criticized in front of the people and that he did not want to be alone in the house. Rico added that he was disappointed in Valentina for having done everything for her during the confinement.
“You turned your back on me, Valentina. You saw it in [programa] live that I said,” lamented the pawn. Valentina argued that she almost went to the farm after Rico was chosen, but the comedian said he was relying on MC Gui to cast the vote in someone else, to defend the former assistant of The funk player, however, voted for Solange.
“You preferred to save a person who wasn’t even in our group. […] You knew mine was on the straight,” Valentina complained.
“I didn’t prefer it, Valentina. […] Outside you will see how much I did everything for you. […] I already fought for all of you,” Rico said.
The Italian continued to question the fact that Rico was close to people he criticized. The pawn countered saying that she did the same with Gui Araujo. He also defended himself by saying that he apologized to Mileide and Sthefane before approaching them. The comedian burst into tears during the argument with Valentina.
“You’ll see how much I hurt. … I cried a lot in the closet. I didn’t [mal a você] because I know how much I defended the whole group. I’m talking from the heart”, lamented the pawn, through tears.
“You know how much I slapped you in the face while the whole house was facing you,” Valentina replied.
You know how much I’ve done for you. You are my biggest disappointment. Because she [Day] is bad at heart. You judged me. You turned your back on me. […] you judge me she [Day] speaks ill of everyone. She judges everyone. Rich Melquiades
The comedian added that Dayane criticized Marina’s body, Aline’s hair and made derogatory comments about black people. Valentina replied that she had not heard these lines. The pawn then turned to Dayane and went back to arguing with the model.
