Rio City Hall anticipates second dose of Pfizer for people aged 12 and over | Rio de Janeiro

The City of Rio announced last Friday (12) that it will anticipate the second dose of Pfizer for people with 12 years or more. During the afternoon, the decision had been made only for people with 15 years or more.

This Friday, the city hall also released activities with 100% capacity, even before the city reached the condition that had been announced, of 75% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule. This Friday, the index is in 73%.

According to the decision of the city hall, the negative covid test for admission to football events or stadiums. The presentation of proof of vaccination remains mandatory.

“Parties were already allowed. Dance floor, 100% released. No need for testing. With the vaccination passport, it eliminates the need for a test”, stated the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz.

The city’s expectation is that the passport will be collected by those responsible and that the attendees will collaborate. In public transport, the city maintained the requirement for the use of masks.

Buses and taxis are free to circulate again with the windows closed and the air conditioning on.

The Municipal Health Department of Rio (SMS) states that, in each 100 tests of Covid performed this week, Just 3 were positive. According to the city, the World Health Organization (WHO) considers that a positivity rate of less than 5% indicates that the epidemic is under control.

According to infectologist from PUC-Rio Fernando Chapermann, the state and the capital of Rio have the disease under control at the moment.

“Can it happen that we lose this control? Yes, but we have a lot of data in our favor. So vaccination is advancing”, says the infectologist.

This Saturday (13), there will be a recap for those over 61 years old. So, from now on, anyone over 61 years old must present proof of the booster dose.

From 15 to 60 years of age, it is necessary to show that you received the second dose or the single dose vaccine.

The city hopes, next week, to close the schedule of the booster dose with the application, from Tuesday (16), in the population over 60 years. But the city still intends to expand the boost in vaccination for people up to 30 years old.