RJ has the highest average price of gasoline in the country in the last week, says ANP; drivers complain that increase weighs on their pockets | Rio de Janeiro

The maximum value, of R$ 7,999, was found in Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul, and in São Francisco de Itabapoana, in Rio de Janeiro.

Across the state of Rio de Janeiro, 333 service stations had prices analyzed. In the capital, amounts charged by 68 stations were analyzed in the survey and R$7.164 was the average price charged at pumps.

Post prices at Praça da Bandeira, North Zone of Rio

The g1 circulated through six stations in the South, North and West zones of the city and found that, in some places, the added gasoline has already surpassed the R$8 mark.

According to the ANP, the average price of a liter of fuel is R$ 7,749 at gas stations in the state. The lowest price of regular gasoline at stations verified by the g1 was R$7.355, and the most expensive was R$7.599.

Higher fuel prices ‘fatten’ the Union’s coffers in 2021 and collection should exceed R$ 70 billion

However, prices go up a lot when we talk about the so-called “premium” gasoline, whose price already exceeds R$ 8.

The g1 toured gas stations in the north, south and west of the city and heard complaints from drivers about the price of fuel

For motorcycle taxi driver Cosme Lourenço, who works at a point in Rio Comprido, in the North Zone, the increase had an impact on expenses.

“Five or six months ago, I used to fill up with R$20 a day and I used to drive all day long. Today I spend R$40 a day. The total reaches R$ 1 thousand to R$ 1.2 thousand per month”, said the motorcycle taxi driver.

Cosimo has been working with motorcycle passengers for four years. Before, he worked as a security guard and changed careers precisely to earn more.

“This affects my household expenses, it ends up missing for other things”, added Cosme.

Trader Rubens Paraíso said he moved closer to work a year ago, to reduce fuel expenses. He believes that the value will reach R$ 10 by the end of the year.

“Before I used to spend around R$900 a month. If I had stayed in the same place today, I would have spent R$1,800”, said the merchant.

Driver Reginaldo Gonçalves stated that he intends to leave his car at home and use more motorcycles or bicycles to save money. In ten days of November, he has already spent R$ 300 to supply.

“I use various fuels and what weighs most is gasoline. I would spend this money on purchases, which are also weighing on the budget,” stated the driver.

Behavior change

Taxi driver Zequias Júlio, who has been working as a taxi driver since 1975, says that he has seen crises in the price of fuel, but that this is the most acute of them. It runs on gasoline and the rise in prices has caused changes in the work, such as stopping looking for passengers who signal on the streets and just staying on time.

“Today we don’t hang around, we can’t afford it. We take the passenger from here to the destination and even come looking for the passengers, but back to the bus stop,” said Zequias.

Gas station attendants say that it is common to hear complaints from customers, but that most did not stop filling up because of prices.

“People ask prices, we say. People complain, but they end up refueling, especially those who are motorcycle taxis and depend on the vehicle to work,” said a gas station attendant in the South Zone, who declined to be identified.

For a gas station attendant who works in the West Zone of Rio, consumer complaints forced him to develop other skills.