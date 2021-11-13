Roger Fernandes, former MasterChef Brasil participant, dies at age 30 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram



Former MasterChef Brasil participant Roger Fernandes, aged 30, died last Thursday (11). The reason for the death was not revealed.

Participating in the fourth season of the reality series in 2017, Roger worked as an event producer and lived in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul.

On social networks, former participants and friends paid tribute to the “amateur cook”.

“The good ones die young. May God welcome you there with open arms, may your family be comforted with the certainty that you were loved by all of us. One day we’ll meet, my handsome. Go in peace”, commented former participant Natalia Clementin.

“See you next time bro! I hope that wherever you are, there’s paintball, good music and some wine! Thanks for everything!” posted Albel Chang.

Roger, who was the third eliminated from MasterChef, left the program after presenting a dessert that did not please judges Erick Jacquin, Paola Carosella and Henrique Fogaça.

other deaths

Cecília Ramos, 41, who participated in the seventh season of the program, died from complications caused by Covid-19 on July 13th.

Cook Helena Manosso, who was runner-up in the first season of MasterChef Brasil in 2014, died after staying in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a week, in June this year. According to the Metropolis, at the time, she had “generalized infection in the digestive system”.