Roger Fernandes, former Masterchef Brasil participant, dies

Sad news for gastronomy: Roger Fernandes, former participant of Masterchef Brasil, died this Thursday (11/11), aged 30. The news was released by family members on social networks. The event producer and cook joined the cast of the culinary reality show in 2017, in its fourth edition. He lived in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul.

Through social networks, family members, friends and former participants of the program led by Ana Paula Padrão paid tribute to the cook, who did not have the cause of death disclosed. “The good ones die young. May God welcome you there with open arms, may your family be comforted with the certainty that you were loved by all of us. One day we’ll meet, my handsome. Go in peace”, commented former participant Natalia Clementin.

Roger Fernandes and Natália Clementin at MarsterChef Brasil Roger Fernandes and Natália Clementin at MarsterChef Brasil Play/ Instagram Roger Fernandes with the cast of the 4th season of the reality show Roger Fernandes with the cast of the 4th season of the reality showPlay/ Instagram Roger and sister Larissa Fernandes Roger and sister Larissa FernandesPlay/ Instagram Roger Fernandes He participated in the 4th season, in 2017Reproduction/Twitter Roger Fernandes Roger was the third eliminatedReproduction/Twitter 0

The cook’s sister also made some posts in his honor. “Today you go and take a part of me. The pain is terrible. life will be hard without you [SIC]. But the hope I have is to find you one day. I follow with your words telling me that you will always be by my side and will never leave me alone. I’m sure of that”, wrote Larissa Fernandes, in an Instagram post.

Participation in reality

In 2017, Roger was the third eliminated from the attraction after presenting a dessert named as “bizarre” by judges Erick Jacquin, Paola Carosella and Henrique Fogaça.

The gaucho made a crumb of zero sugar almonds with roasted figs with cinnamon and a bunch of rosemary and a red fruit sauce. The participant was confident in the dish, however, the result was disappointing.