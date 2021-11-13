Rooster: UFMG mathematician estimates ‘magic number’ for alvinegro title in Brasileirão; know which one – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Rooster has 68 points and will need to win only 2 more and draw 1 to practically seal the title

With seven rounds to go before the end of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético is heading towards being the champion due to the great advantage over the two competitors: Palmeiras and Flamengo. However, even with a 97.4% chance of lifting the cup, it’s not possible to nail with how many points the team will need to win the title.

But there is the estimate for a “magic number”. the website of Itatiaia Radio consulted Gilcione Nonato Costa, responsible for the Probabilis no Futebol website and a PhD in Mathematics from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), who made the calculations.

Gilcione calculated the projections for the use of Palmeiras and Flamengo, second and third, respectively, to estimate the score necessary for Atlético to be champion.

With 58 points, Palmeiras has seven more games to play (21 points in dispute). Flamengo now has 57, but will still play eight matches until the end of the Brasileirão (24 points to play).

“Throughout the Brazilian Championship, scoring two points per game in the long and medium term is difficult, but not impossible. If Palmeiras score another 14 points in these seven games, they would reach 72. And if Flamengo score another 16 points in the remaining eight matches, they will reach 73. These are difficult performances, but not impossible”, began Gilcione.

“So, if Atlético reach 75 points, they would already project the score that would lead them to the title”, he continued. “With this score, I would already have 83.15% of being champion”, he added.

In other words, of the seven remaining matches, Atlético, which has 68, will need to win just two more and draw one to practically consecrate the Brazilian title.

This is considering that Palmeiras and Flamengo increase their use to 66.6% in this final stretch. Currently, the team from São Paulo registers 62.4% of the points played, while the Cariocas obtained 63.3%.

For Gilcione, 75 points gives a 90% confidence for Atlético to be champion. “Each additional point, this security will only increase because it will force Palmeiras and Flamengo to perform unlikely. At 75, it already provides 90% security. It is the magic number expected by estimation, not something absolute”, he stated.

Athletic anxiety makes site go down with each round

Reference in Minas Gerais to calculate projections for the title of Brasileirão, in addition to fights for places in the Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana and against relegation, the website Probabilis no Futebol, managed by the mathematics department at UFMG, receives more than 1 million of hits per round, according to Gilcione.

The large amount of simultaneous accesses has made the site fall lately whenever there are games in dispute. Added to this, the anxiety of the athletes in ‘F5’ to update the percentage of chance that the club has of being Brazilian champion.

“Athletic fans are very anxious to know the chances of being champion with each result. This anxiety is a reflection of 50 years waiting for this achievement. In addition, the profile of the Atletican is to be very passionate”, said Gilcione.

Accesses in Minas, Brazil and around the world

The site is mostly accessed in Minas Gerais. But people from all states of Brazil also come in to find out about the statistics.

Odds in Soccer still computes hits from various parts of the world. “There are accesses from every country in South America, every state in the US, even Alaska. There are people accessing the site on all continents”, revealed Gilcione based on data provided by Google.

