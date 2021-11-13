Rumor: Beyond Good and Evil 2 will be canceled

Facebook

Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been having problems in its development for years. The path so far has not been good and if the latest rumor is true, the situation will only get worse. According to insider Tom Henderson, the game “does not fit into Ubisoft’s future ambitions and goals.” Many believe it’s just a matter of time before it’s completely cancelled.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 apparently it has “suffered a development crisis from lack of creative direction” since it began development in 2007. It was in pre-production for a year before being approved by Ubisoft in 2008. Since then, Beyond Good and Evil 2 changed direction. Originally intended to be a sequel to Beyond Good and Evil, has been reworked to become a predecessor – and effectively a completely different title. Unfortunately, things got worse when director Michel Ancel left the gaming industry amid allegations of toxic behavior.

Henderson added that he found it difficult to confirm this information, so obviously consider it a rumor, as usual. Ubisoft has not yet commented on the matter.

What’s worse, is that the game currently doesn’t fit with Ubisoft’s future ambitions and goals with future titles. The game has been described as “Skull & Bones 2.0” and although the game hasn’t been officially canned, some developers believe it’s a matter of time before it is. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 12, 2021